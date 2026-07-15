Sharjah real estate transactions rise 9.3% to Dh29.5 billion in H1 2026

Sharjah's real estate sector recorded Dh29.5 billion in transactions during the first half of 2026, marking a 9.3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year as investor confidence and market activity continued to strengthen.

According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the emirate recorded 59,460 real estate transactions during the January-June period, up 23.7 per cent year on year, reflecting continued momentum across the property market.

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Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the results demonstrate the strength of Sharjah's real estate market and growing investor confidence.

"The increase in trade value and transaction numbers reflects the efficiency of Sharjah's real estate ecosystem and its ability to attract quality investments while supporting sustainable economic development," he said.

The H1 performance builds on strong momentum seen earlier this year. In February alone, Ajman recorded 1,432 real estate transactions worth Dh2.48 billion, with Al Amerah recording the highest-value sale at Dh215 million, highlighting sustained investor demand throughout 2026.

Sales and mortgages increase

The department recorded 16,426 sales transactions, including sales, usufruct sales and initial sales contracts, representing a 4.7 per cent increase compared with the first half of 2025. The transactions covered 202 areas across the emirate and involved more than 85 million square feet of land.

Muwaileh Commercial recorded the highest number and value of sales transactions, with 2,385 transactions worth Dh2.8 billion, followed by Al Belaida with 2,171 transactions valued at Dh1.4 billion, and Al Khan with 1,077 transactions worth around Dh1.3 billion.

Residential properties continued to dominate the market, accounting for 13,501 transactions, or 82.2 per cent of total sales. Industrial properties followed with 1,969 transactions, while commercial properties recorded 937 transactions.

Mortgage activity also remained strong, with 2,590 mortgage transactions valued at Dh7.6 billion during the first half of the year.

Investors from 121 countries

Sharjah attracted investors from 121 nationalities during the first six months of 2026, underlining the emirate's growing international appeal.

UAE nationals remained the largest investor group, investing around Dh14.9 billion across 22,599 properties. Investments by GCC nationals excluding Emiratis reached Dh1.36 billion, while Arab investors accounted for approximately Dh5 billion. Investors from other nationalities invested around Dh8.2 billion across 4,264 properties.

Among overseas investors, Indians ranked first with 1,657 properties, followed by Syrians (1,163), Jordanians (670), Iraqis (668) and Egyptians (662).

The report also showed that 11 new real estate projects were registered during the first half, while the number of projects approved for ownership by non-UAE and GCC nationals rose to 50, including six new approvals granted during the period