Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 records sales exceeding Dh300 million, a growth rate of 20%

The festival offered residents and visitors exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences in malls and popular destinations. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 1:01 PM

The 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival wrapped up another successful edition on Monday, generating approximately Dh300 million in sales and achieving a growth rate of 20 per cent, according to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI),

The event has helped to revitalise the retail sector and markets in the emirate of Sharjah. Throughout the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr celebrations, the festival offered residents and visitors exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences in malls and popular destinations. With a plethora of promotions, significant discounts, valuable prizes, and an entertaining atmosphere, the festival achieved tremendous success and left a lasting impact on those who attended.

“The remarkable success of the 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, in terms of both sales volume and attracting thousands of shoppers, reaffirms the event’s status as one of the region’s most significant festivals.” “Its crucial role in bolstering the retail sector and providing strong support to Sharjah’s economy further solidifies the emirate’s standing among the world’s premier shopping destinations,” said Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

For his part, Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, said: “Our surveys indicate that both public turnout and merchant satisfaction during this year’s Ramadan Festival season were highly positive across the emirate. The event played a pivotal role in the remarkable recovery of commercial activity, as reflected in the substantial sales volume achieved. The Sharjah Chamber is committed to enhancing the festival’s activities in future editions, working closely with sectoral groups to launch innovative initiatives, organize captivating events, and deliver even more enjoyable and novel experiences for all.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, and General Coordinator of the Festival, said: “The organizers and sponsors of this year’s festival have truly outdone themselves, ensuring a diverse and engaging agenda that features a wide array of promotional and heritage events presented by shopping malls. Furthermore, numerous entertainment activities were held throughout Sharjah’s cities, along with special offers catered to families and children across the emirate. Their concerted efforts have contributed immensely to the festival’s success.”