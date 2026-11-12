Sharjah pushes women’s financial literacy as investment participation grows

As more women across the UAE take a greater role in managing household finances and building personal wealth, organisations are stepping up efforts to improve financial literacy and investment awareness.

That trend was on display in Khorfakkan this week, where NAMA Women Advancement partnered with Sharjah Islamic Bank to deliver a financial education programme aimed at helping women make informed decisions about saving, financing and investing.

The initiative, titled “Mastering Financial Management: Saving, Financing and Investment”, brought together women from different backgrounds at the Sharjah Maritime Academy, reflecting growing recognition that financial literacy is becoming an essential life skill rather than a niche subject.

Across the Gulf, regulators, banks and educational institutions have increased efforts to improve financial knowledge among women, citing its role in strengthening economic participation, entrepreneurship and long-term financial security. The UAE has also seen a steady rise in retail investing activity, creating greater demand for practical guidance on budgeting, wealth management and investment planning.

According to the organisers, the programme sought to equip participants with tools to manage their finances more effectively and understand the opportunities and risks associated with different financial products.

The workshop covered topics including savings strategies, financing mechanisms and investment principles, while highlighting the importance of financial planning in achieving personal and professional goals.

A representative of NAMA Women Advancement said the initiative was designed to help women strengthen their financial capabilities and gain the confidence needed to take control of their economic futures. “Financial awareness is a key enabler of women’s empowerment and economic participation,” the organisation noted, adding that access to practical financial knowledge can support more informed decision-making.

Sharjah Islamic Bank, which contributed expertise to the programme, said improving financial knowledge remains an important part of building stronger and more resilient communities. The bank emphasised the value of understanding savings and investment options, particularly at a time when individuals are increasingly expected to take responsibility for long-term financial planning.

The event forms part of broader efforts by public and private sector organisations in the UAE to narrow financial knowledge gaps and encourage greater participation by women in economic and investment activities. As wealth management becomes more accessible through digital platforms and banking innovation, specialists say financial education will play an increasingly important role in helping individuals translate access into meaningful financial outcomes.