Sharjah property sales more than double in H1 2026 as prices ease

Residential property sales in Sharjah more than doubled in the first half of 2026, reaching 13,081 transactions compared with 6,140 during the same period last year, according to real estate consultancy Savills.

During the second quarter, residential sales totalled 5,357 transactions, down 30.5 per cent from the previous quarter but still 58.6 per cent higher than a year earlier. Savills attributed the quarterly decline to seasonal factors, noting that the first quarter had been boosted by major project launches, the ACRES exhibition and registration fee incentives, rather than weakening demand.

Mortgage activity continued to grow despite the quarterly slowdown in sales. Mortgage registrations rose to 1,555 in the second quarter, up 51 per cent from the previous quarter and 30 per cent year-on-year, reflecting continued financing activity among homebuyers and investors.

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Apartment, villa prices ease

Average apartment asking prices fell 2.9 per cent from the previous quarter to around Dh1,010 per square foot, and were 8.2 per cent lower than a year earlier. Savills said the decline was driven by an increasing supply of apartment developments, particularly in waterfront and mixed-use communities, giving buyers more options. Demand remained strongest for projects along the Al Khan-Al Mamzar waterfront corridor.

Villa asking prices also eased, falling 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to about Dh970 per square foot. However, they remained 5.4 per cent higher than the same period last year, supported by demand in established master-planned communities such as Masaar, Al Zahia, Hayyan and Sharjah Sustainable City.

The consultancy said Sharjah's development pipeline is becoming more balanced, with a growing number of apartment projects complementing the emirate's traditionally villa-focused market.

Official figures from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed the wider property market also expanded during the first half of the year. Total transaction value increased 9.3 per cent year-on-year to Dh29.5 billion, while the number of real estate transactions rose 23.7 per cent to 59,460. Investors from 121 nationalities were active in the market, and 11 new real estate projects were registered.