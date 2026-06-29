Sharjah Police announce 50% reduction in fines for 3 months

Sharjah Police on Monday announced a package of incentives and fee reductions aimed at supporting businesses and strengthening the emirate's economic environment, in line with a decision by the Sharjah Executive Council.

The package includes a 50 per cent reduction in security permit renewal fees for commercial activities, a 50 per cent reduction in violations and fines, and a 50 per cent reduction in security system subscription fees.

Businesses will also benefit from a 20 per cent reduction in mandatory training programmer fees for companies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sharjah Police said the decision also includes additional facilitation measures designed to support commercial establishments and improve the ease of doing business in the emirate.

The incentives will remain in effect for three months from the date the decision comes into force.

In a statement, Sharjah Police said the initiative aims to support commercial activities and economic establishments, enhance business sustainability and reinforce Sharjah's position as a leading investment destination.

Businesses seeking further information about the incentives and exemptions can contact Sharjah Police's call center on 901.