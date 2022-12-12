Sharjah Media City launches ‘Shams Valley’ to build new ventures and startups

The initiative was launched in collaboration with UAE-based venture building studio Grow Valley to encourage new ventures in media and technology

Sharjah Media City (Shams) has launched a new venture builder called Shams Valley to launch startups in the media and technology sectors, create new opportunities for the growing economy of the Emirate of Sharjah, and play an active role in enhancing its diversity and competitiveness.

Launched in collaboration with leading UAE-based venture building studio Grow Valley, the initiative builds on Shams’ pioneering role in supporting entrepreneurship and driving innovation and development in the media sector. The partnership allows Shams to tap into Grow Valley’s extensive expertise in the field, which covers everything from experimenting with startup ideas to developing them into viable businesses that cater to market requirement, in addition to ensuring their longevity and growth in the future.

A launch ceremony for Shams Valley was held at the Shams Business Centre in Sharjah, attended by Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation (SRTI) Park; Tariq Saeed Allay, director-general, Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, acting chief executive officer of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Office (Invest in Sharjah); Reem bin Karam, director of Nama Women Advancement Establishment; Alya Alsuwaidi, director, Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Dr Mona Al Ali, manager of Badiri Education and Development Academy.

“Since its inception, Sharjah Media City has been working to help fulfil the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, civilisation, and innovation. Shams is committing to positioning itself as an international hub for media and creative industries in the region, opening the doors for talented and qualified professionals to transform their ideas into pioneering and inspiring media, innovation, and advanced technology projects,” Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa said.

“Shams Valley was launched in collaboration with our partners at Grow Valley to build and establish start-ups in the media sector, in accordance with the highest international standards,” he said.

“We strive to guarantee the continuity and prosperity of these businesses in the future, establishing a dynamic market for them to operate in – one that brings together innovators with creative idea, or projects that embrace advanced technologies,” he added.

“Our goal is to build an integrated system to launch a new generation of media companies, and play our part in shaping the future of media in Sharjah and the region. Shams Valley will be another step in our journey to establish a media industry that is rooted in advanced technology and innovation in Sharjah, the UAE, and the region,” Al Midfa concluded.

Shams Valley aims to build an integrated system to launch a new generation of media companies and help shape the future of media in Sharjah and the region. The company will serve as an integrated platform that brings together media talents, entrepreneurs, and experts to establish ambitious media projects supported by advanced technology.

The mission of Shams Valley is to evaluate ideas for startups in the media and technology sectors, making all necessary arrangements to launch these companies, in line with market trends and with the vision of Shams and the Emirate of Sharjah for the media industry. The idea is to ultimately establish a promising media sector with progressive ideas that keep pace with the rapid developments of our time.

The agenda for the launch event included a panel discussion titled ‘Venture Building - The way to create winning startups’, This was followed by a workshop titled ‘Media Industry Challenges & Solutions Workshop’, that shed light on key challenges in the media industry and then proposed innovative solutions for them.

