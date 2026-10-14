Sharjah launches ‘Najm’ AI agent to help investors find opportunities

Sharjah has launched an artificial intelligence agent designed to help investors identify commercial and industrial opportunities that match their project requirements and budgets.

The “Najm” AI agent, developed by the Sharjah FDI Office, or Invest in Sharjah, was unveiled at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum on Wednesday in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said the tool was developed to address difficulties investors can face in finding relevant information quickly.

“How can we deliver the right information to the right investor at the moment they need it?” he said, describing the question that guided the tool’s development. Najm allows investors to hold a direct dialogue with the system, ask follow-up questions and receive information tailored to their project requirements.

During a demonstration, Al Musharrkh used the example of a European investor looking for a 50,000-square-foot industrial plot to establish a factory in Sharjah with an expected investment of Dh150 million. The AI agent processed the requirements and produced options that could then be refined through additional queries.

Najm’s first phase will focus on land, factories and industrial facilities, supported by land and property listings. A second phase is planned to broaden the assets and sectors covered, including schools, medical clinics and hospitals. The platform is also expected to cover opportunities in areas including industry, education, healthcare and technology.

Invest in Sharjah also signed three memoranda of understanding to support the platform, with the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Property Finder and Bayut.

The agreements will provide information on industrial and commercial land and selected property listings. Publicly available commercial and industrial property data in Sharjah will also be supplied through an application programming interface, allowing Najm to identify properties matching investors’ requirements and display them in search results.

Al Musharrkh said the aim was to make the investment process more efficient as Sharjah expands its use of technology to support investors. Building a resilient economy, he said, requires the “continuous development of tools and services” and more efficient ways of facilitating investment decisions.