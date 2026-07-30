Sharjah launches Dh3.6 million initiative to create 1,000 online stores for women entrepreneurs

The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has unveiled a Dh3.6 million initiative that will provide 1,000 women-owned businesses with free e-commerce stores as part of an effort to strengthen their digital presence and expand access to new markets.

The year-long programme, launched in partnership with Packman Portal LLC, will give eligible SBWC members fully integrated online stores valued at Dh3,600 each. The package includes a dedicated website, payment gateway, product management system, administrative dashboard, training and ongoing technical support.

The initiative was announced following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between SBWC and Packman Portal.

Under the agreement, participating businesses that secure at least 365 customer orders during their first year on the platform will qualify for a second year of complimentary e-commerce services.

The programme comes as digital commerce continues to gain momentum across the UAE. According to data cited by the partners, the country’s e-commerce market generated around $8.1 billion (Dh29.8 billion) in revenue in 2025 and is expected to continue growing at an annual rate of 10-15% through 2026.

“For many entrepreneurs, the greatest challenge is not creating an excellent product or service. It is making sure customers can discover it,” said Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC.

“In today’s economy, a strong digital presence is an absolute necessity. This partnership combines digital infrastructure with practical knowledge, giving women business owners the resources to build a professional online presence, reach wider markets and grow with greater confidence,” she added.

Bin Al Shaikh said the council’s objective extended beyond helping businesses establish an online presence. “We want to equip our members with capabilities that continue creating value long after this programme ends. When women-led businesses become more digitally competitive, they strengthen not only their own enterprises, but also Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the UAE’s broader digital economy,” she said.

Alongside the online stores, Packman Portal will conduct workshops covering digital entrepreneurship, e-commerce setup, inventory and product management, digital marketing, customer service, performance optimisation and business growth.

Abdulaziz Almulhem, chief executive and founder of Packman Portal, said the partnership aligned with the company’s goal of widening access to digital commerce tools. “We believe every entrepreneur deserves access to the tools needed to compete in the digital economy, regardless of where they start,” Almulhem said. “Through our partnership with SBWC, we are taking another step toward our vision of empowering entrepreneurs across the UAE first, then the region, and ultimately the world.”