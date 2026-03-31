Sharjah launches AI Hub as ‘gateway’ for global talent and innovation

A new AI Hub has been launched in Sharjah aimed at accelerating AI adoption and will bring together infrastructure, partnerships and expertise into one ecosystem that supports companies looking to grow.

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The AI Hub will also bridge the gap between innovation and implementation by offering integrated services, including AI consulting, applied research and development, data analytics, prototyping, and advanced computing infrastructure.

The hub will operate through a consortium of regional and international partners, giving organisations access to specialised expertise and emerging technologies. It will also focus on developing practical AI use cases across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, sustainability and smart cities.

Al Mahmoudi said the concept of talent within the ecosystem goes beyond individuals, extending to institutions and companies both within and outside the UAE.

“We think companies are talent, people at universities are talent, and also those from outside the UAE,” he said. “There are many who want to do things in the UAE but cannot come here, so we want to create a platform to allow them to be part of this.”

Among the initiatives currently under way are projects in healthcare and finance, as well as training programmes aimed at building AI capabilities. These collaborations are expected to expand as the hub develops.

A key component of the ecosystem will be government participation. Al Mahmoudi said that there will be around 18 government labs set to become operational within the park this year. “All these are in one place,” he said. “This makes us a gateway for such a topic.”

Capacity building is another focus area for the Hub, with plans to offer training programmes, certifications and workshops for professionals, researchers and government entities. The aim is to equip participants with the skills needed to adopt and scale AI solutions in real-world settings.

SPARK, formerly known as SRTIP, was established in 2016 by the emirate’s ruler, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and to date has over 7,500 companies registered under it, from healthcare to advanced manufacturing.