Sharjah Islamic Bank announces opening of new branch in Abu Dhabi Mall

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), recently announced the opening of its newest branch in Abu Dhabi Mall. The decision serves as a key step forward in strengthening the bank's network in the UAE and reach its growing customer base in the capital city.

The opening ceremony of the new branch attended by Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, Nabil Abou Alwan, head of retail banking group at SIB attended the opening ceremony alongside Maged Shaaban, head of branches network and direct sales, Retail Banking at SIB, and Houria Ahmed, manager of Abu Dhabi Mall Branch, Guillaume Darlix, the chief commercial officer in the retail department of Abu Dhabi Mall, and SIB’s corporate communications team, and leading representatives of the bank.

Business development and network strengthening

Nabil Abou Alwan confirmed that SIB is keen to develop its business and strengthen its network of branches throughout the country - and the capital Abu Dhabi. SIB leadership is also considering relocating some of its existing branches to allow more convenient access to its customers.

Alwan added that the opening in Abu Dhabi Mall in particular, and commercial centers in general, allows the bank to keep its doors open for longer periods that suit their customers and meet their needs. The Head of Retail Banking Group at SIB also indicated that the new branch is the third SIB branch in the capital and serves as a substitute for the previous location on Electra Street. It will also the first SIB branch in Abu Dhabi to function in two shifts - morning and evening - to serve a larger audience of shoppers and mall-goers.

The Abu Dhabi Mall branch provides several services to individual and corporate customers, including financing services, account opening, card issuance, withdrawals, deposits - and more.