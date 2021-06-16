Sharjah Islamic Bank announces opening of new branch in Abu Dhabi Mall
SIB is keen to develop its business and strengthen its network of branches throughout the country.
Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), recently announced the opening of its newest branch in Abu Dhabi Mall. The decision serves as a key step forward in strengthening the bank's network in the UAE and reach its growing customer base in the capital city.
The opening ceremony of the new branch attended by Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, Nabil Abou Alwan, head of retail banking group at SIB attended the opening ceremony alongside Maged Shaaban, head of branches network and direct sales, Retail Banking at SIB, and Houria Ahmed, manager of Abu Dhabi Mall Branch, Guillaume Darlix, the chief commercial officer in the retail department of Abu Dhabi Mall, and SIB’s corporate communications team, and leading representatives of the bank.
Business development and network strengthening
Nabil Abou Alwan confirmed that SIB is keen to develop its business and strengthen its network of branches throughout the country - and the capital Abu Dhabi. SIB leadership is also considering relocating some of its existing branches to allow more convenient access to its customers.
Alwan added that the opening in Abu Dhabi Mall in particular, and commercial centers in general, allows the bank to keep its doors open for longer periods that suit their customers and meet their needs. The Head of Retail Banking Group at SIB also indicated that the new branch is the third SIB branch in the capital and serves as a substitute for the previous location on Electra Street. It will also the first SIB branch in Abu Dhabi to function in two shifts - morning and evening - to serve a larger audience of shoppers and mall-goers.
The Abu Dhabi Mall branch provides several services to individual and corporate customers, including financing services, account opening, card issuance, withdrawals, deposits - and more. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Markets
India makes gold hallmarking mandatory to prop up ...
Move to enhance credibility of gold jewellery and customer... READ MORE
-
Finance
Why companies must comply with AML regulations...
So far, financial institutions were the most regulated, but... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Global design group to debut at creativity...
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu... READ MORE
-
Business
Mena IPO market set to rebound on back of new...
The Central Bank of the UAE expects economic activity to continue to... READ MORE
-
Europe
Biden-Putin summit ends, hold separate news...
The US and Russian leaders end summit after less than four hours of... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 2 children locked inside car by father,...
The father told the police he routinely leaves his children in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Lulu to offer free Covid-19 ...
The cost of a single PCR test in the emirate is Dh65. READ MORE
-
News
4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of ...
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
15 June 2021
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary