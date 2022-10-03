Sharjah Investment Forum will take plave in February

The sixth edition of its annual flagship event of Invest in Sharjah will take place on February 8 – 9 under the theme 'Redefining economies making significant strides for a better future'

The two-day event will bring together regional and global business leaders, economists and financial experts to discuss strategies and mechanisms that will empower business communities in the region and beyond. — Supplied photo

The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has announced the dates of the sixth edition of its annual flagship event, Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), which will take place on February 8-9 next year at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The forum’s theme 'Redefining economies making significant strides for a better future' has been designed in response to a global and unanimous realisation in the past couple of years that adaptability and innovation are a prerequisite for healthy and sustainable economic activity across sectors, and investments have a key role to play in shaping a better future.

The two-day event will bring together regional and global business leaders, economists and financial experts to discuss strategies and mechanisms that will empower business communities in the region and beyond to shed traditionally held views to be more in line with current and future economic trends guided by sustainability ethos and human capital development.

The forum will also demonstrate how these mindset transformations coupled with the application of advanced technologies can be a gamechanger, particularly in the vital sectors of agriculture and food security, health and education.

A key focus area of SIF 2023 will be an analysis of the latest trends in entrepreneurship. Sharjah’s burgeoning potential in this sector, particularly the way in which it has enabled startups in a variety of sectors to thrive as part of its economic diversification strategies, will also be highlighted at the event.

Mohammed Juma'a Al Musharrakh, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “Over the past five editions, the forum has offered key intelligence and expert opinions on issues of key importance to the world of business and investment. We have witnessed regional and international experts, specialists, and major investors investigate and even reimagine major global events”.

“In the same spirit, the upcoming edition of the forum will offer a platform for truly transformative debates and discussions, which will suggest ways to fundamentally change the way we work in order to be more efficient, cost-effective, sustainable and community centric,” he further added.

The CEO continued: “Since its debut edition, SIF has spotlighted Sharjah's unique and attractive business-friendly environment and helped redirect the investment compass towards vital sectors and advanced industries. The forum's outcomes have been key in attracting hundreds of businesses to operate from the emirate. We look forward to continuing our mission through future editions of the forum.”

According to Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), the emirate witnessed remarkable economic growth in 2021. Sharjah has registered 61,130 issued and renewed licenses, an 8% increase compared to 2020.

The Sharjah Investment Forum was launched in 2015 to provide the global community with an invaluable opportunity to examine prospects of investment in the UAE in general and in Sharjah in particular, with a strong focus on the emirate's key economic sectors through a comprehensive programme of keynote addresses, industry-led discussion panels and presentations from top officials.

