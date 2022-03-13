Sharjah gears up to host 49th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

Sharjah is gearing up to host the 49th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), the largest event of its kind on the agenda of specialised trade fairs in the UAE and the region, from 23-27 March.

From finest jewellery to hottest trends, latest products, special deals and accessories, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is introducing jewellery lovers from the region to different genres and styles of gold & diamond jewellery that are fun and elegant at the same time.

“Expo Centre Sharjah spares no effort to deliver a unique edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, where exhibitors will compete to showcase their innovations in watch and jewellery amid spectacular atmosphere and attractive prizes,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Al Midfa underlined that the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has a leading status both regionally and globally, thanks to the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

While welcoming the new distinguished exhibitors, Saif Al Midfa pointed out that the event provides an unrivalled platform for all the participants and companies to showcase their state-of-the-art products in the watch and jewellery field.

Al Midfa promised that the upcoming edition would continue the path of excellence to entrench the leading position of Sharjah as a globally favoured destination in the exhibitions and conferences field.

He highlighted the importance of the event in rejuvenating the gold market in the emirate of Sharjah which consolidated its position as a perfect hub for investment and trade, thanks to the so many benefits that boost revenues and take businesses to new heights.

Sultan Shattaf, director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Center Sharjah, said that WJMES is an ideal platform for young Emirati designers to nurture their skills and showcase their new collections together with the collections of prestigious international companies.

He noted that the upcoming edition of the exhibition will be different through the constant development of its activities and events so as to enhance its position amongst the relevant international events.

