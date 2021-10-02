Sharjah finalises plan for Watch and Jewellery show

This year’s edition will see the participation of nearly 300 exhibitors from Bahrain, China, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malta, US, and the UAE

The Expo Centre Sharjah said that it has finalised preparations to host the 48th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), the Mena’s largest specialised jewellery and watch trade fair, which runs from October 5 to 9.

This year’s edition will see the participation of nearly 300 exhibitors from Bahrain, China, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malta, US, and the UAE.

Spanning over an area of 30,000 square meters, the show includes national pavilions for a number of world-leading countries in this industry, through which visitors can explore the premium and exclusive gold and diamond designs and the signature collections from the world’s most renowned jewellery markets (Italy, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and Thailand).

“We are thrilled with the outstanding participation of the exhibiting companies in this edition, which underlines the leading position of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in the region,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

He said that all preparations were made according to the highest levels of professionalism, in order to ensure the public health of everyone and provide a unique edition when it comes to showcasing the latest collections of luxury jewellery, watches, gemstones and diamonds.

Al Midfa pointed to the importance of the WJMES in supporting the gold industry in the UAE, which is considered one of the largest hubs of gold trade globally.

The UAE accounts for 14 per cent of the world’s gold trade, while the gold and jewellery trade contributes 29 per cent of the country's total non-oil exports.

"Premium gold and watch products have become an integral part of the lifestyle in the UAE and the region with consumption being driven by high disposable income," Al Midfa added.

The exhibition will showcase state-of-the-art products of jewellery, gemstones, pearls, and watches inspired by contemporary trends, traditions and different cultures around the world with the highest levels of technology, creativity and excellence.

The show provides an invaluable opportunity to visitors to win two BMW cars, in addition to daily raffle draws on gold and diamond prizes.

The show will open its doors to visitors, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm, Thursday from 12 pm to 11 pm, and Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm.

