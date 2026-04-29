Sharjah launches Dh1,000 instant industrial licence for entrepreneurs, investors

The Sharjah Economic Development Department has announced a new initiative offering instant industrial licenses for just Dh1,000, to encourage entrepreneurs and investors to enter the industrial sector in the emirate.

The initiative will be unveiled during the 'Make it in the Emirates' forum, taking place from May 4 to 7, 2026, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It is being launched in collaboration with the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs, also known as Ruwad, an organization dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Sharjah.

According to the announcement, the licence covers all permitted industrial activities within the emirate, providing a streamlined and cost-effective entry point for new investors. The move is part of Sharjah’s broader strategy to strengthen its industrial sector and attract more local and international entrepreneurs.

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This participation aligns with Sharjah's vision to solidify its position as a hub for industrial investments supporting the growth of national projects and enhancing the competitiveness of local industries by providing flexible and attractive services to investors.