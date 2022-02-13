Sharjah Chamber, State of Nebraska explore avenues of economic cooperation

The SCCI aims to boost the business and investment partnerships between the UAE-US by forging new partnerships that help develop Sharjah-Nebraska ties

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Robert Evnen, secretary of State for the State of Nebraska, exchanging views on bilateral trade and economic cooperation. — Supplied photo

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a high-level delegation from the State of Nebraska to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and trade exchange and stimulate investments in the vital sectors in the two countries.

This came during the meeting held recently at the SCCI premises between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, and Robert Evnen, secretary of State for the State of Nebraska.

Al Owais welcomed the visiting delegation, lauding the strength of UAE-US economic relations, where the non-oil trade exchange between the two sides has significantly grown in the recent years, rising from $5.22 billion in 2005 to $17.83 billion in 2020, while in 2020, the UAE ranked first across the region on the list of the largest receiving markets for American exports. He said that the SCCI aims to take advantage of this meeting to boost the business and investment partnerships between the two sides by forging new partnerships that help develop Sharjah-Nebraska ties.

Robert Evnen commended the warm welcome, highlighting Sharjah’s outstanding position as a prominent business hub and a leading destination for business across the region and the world.

“Our meeting today is a perfect opportunity to explore economic cooperation, particularly in view of the availability of investment opportunities for Emirati companies in the State of Nebraska, especially in agriculture, livestock, manufacturing, and information technology,” added Evnen.

Abdulaziz Shattaf said the SCCI is totally ready to provide all means of support for Nebraska companies wishing to invest in Sharjah along with the facilities necessary to make these businesses thrive.

“This is in addition to providing the best opportunities to set up their businesses and projects and help them reinforce their presence in regional markets,” he said.

“I hope this meeting will enhance cooperation between the SCCI and NUSACC, which represents a gateway for Arab companies to US markets, by connecting those companies with the 50,000 members of NUSACC in the USA,” said David Hamod.

David Hamod, president and CEO of NUSACC; Abdulaziz Shattaf, assistant director-general for communication and business sector, SCCI; Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, director of the SCCI media department; Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, director of SCCI International Relations Department, and representatives of a number of Emirati and American companies were also present during the meeting.

