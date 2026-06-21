Sharjah begins implementation of incentive package to boost economic activity

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has started to implement a package of economic facilities and decisions to support economic activities and stimulate investment, a statement said on Sunday.

These incentives, issued by the Executive Council and approved by the Government of Sharjah, include providing a range of exemptions, financial deferrals, and supportive measures for the economic sector, starting from June 16 and will last for three months.

The government economic facilities included exempting micro-licenses (e-commerce and Eitimad domestic licenses) from late payment penalties, a 50 per cent discount on issuance and renewal fees for micro-licenses for three months, a 50 per cent discount on industrial licenses for targeted sectors (food and pharmaceutical industries), a 25 per cent discount on promotional campaign permit fees, and a 25 per cent discount on issuance and renewal fees for nurseries.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman and Member of Sharjah Executive Council, stated that the immediate implementation of these facilities represents a significant strategic step towards consolidating all capabilities to facilitate business operations and provide flexible services that meet the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs. He added that such incentives included a range of exemptions, financial deferrals, and supportive measures for the economic sector.