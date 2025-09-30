Sharjah Asset Management Company sees education as vital investment asset

Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, visited several schools under its management, including Victoria International School and the French School in Sharjah.

This visit comes as part of its commitment to supporting the education sector and developing its investments in this vital field. The visit aimed to review the progress of the educational process, inspect services and infrastructure, and explore future development opportunities in line with the emirate’s aspirations to enhance the quality of education and achieve a sustainable and distinguished learning environment.

The visit was led by Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management Company, accompanied by Omar Al Mulla, chief officer -investment at the company, Salem Al Midfa, Chief Officer, Corporate Communications department & Customer Experience Sector and Dean Pyrah, CEO of Victoria International School Group, along with a number of executive leaders and educational staff from both institutions.

Sheikh Saud emphasised that investment in education is a strategic priority for Sharjah Asset Management Company, given its vital role in developing national talent and achieving sustainable development. He affirmed the company’s commitment to enhancing its contribution to the education sector through the development of high-quality educational projects and the support of initiatives that improve the quality of education in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Saud said: “At Sharjah Asset Management, we believe that education is the cornerstone of societal advancement. We are committed to developing high-quality educational projects that support Sharjah’s vision as a hub for knowledge and academic excellence.”

He praised the standard of the schools visited and the efforts made by their administrations in implementing the highest standards of quality and excellence. He stressed that effective educational partnerships are a key pillar in the company’s future strategy.

This visit comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its role in enhancing the quality of education and providing a sustainable and distinguished educational environment, in line with the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to advance the educational system in the emirate.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the progress of the educational process and inspected the modern school facilities. Future development plans were also discussed, particularly regarding the expansion of academic programs and the adoption of global best practices in teaching and school management.

It is worth noting that both Victoria International School and the French School in Sharjah are affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.