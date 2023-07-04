Sharjah announces 50% discount on fines for non-renewal of business licences

Penalties shall be slashed provided that the owner adjusts his/her status within four months, starting July 10

KT file photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 3:52 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 4:23 PM

The Sharjah Government on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent discount on fines due to non-renewal of business licences from next week.

This came after a meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and vice-chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and vice-chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

As part of the emirate's plans to support local businesses, the SEC approved a 50 per cent discount on fines for non-renewal of licences, provided that the owner adjusts his/her status within four months, starting July 10.

The council approved the memorandum of understanding between the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) for cooperation in the field of organising market surveys and verifying product conformity.

The memorandum aims to ensure the safety and quality of products registered in the country’s markets, integrating federal and local efforts to circulate preventive and corrective measures regarding recalled or non-conforming products. It also seeks to create a central database at the state level and enable dealers to report any non-conforming product easily.

ALSO READ: