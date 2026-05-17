Sharjah and Oman open new corridor to improve trade flow

Sharjah’s port authority announced a new logistics corridor with Oman for better regional supply chains efficiency, a more improved flow of trade and the expansion of logistics options for the business community.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority, in conjunction with Oman Customs, launched on Sunday an integrated logistics corridor as part of an advanced logistics system to strengthen connectivity between the two ports via land border.

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These corridors cover several of Oman’s ports, including Sohar port in the north, close to the UAE’s borders, Duqm Port, further south, and Salalah Port. Connections with these ports will allow for a more flexible network of logistics route and cover key ports in Oman’s territory.

The corridor forms part of Sharjah’s integrated logistics ecosystem, built on the complementarity of its maritime infrastructure across both the eastern and western coasts. It won’t replace existing maritime reroutes but will instead enhance system flexibility and will diversify logistics options.

Seaports are a significant part of the emirate’s maritime infrastructure, which has three main ports: Khorfakkan Port, Port Khalid, and Hamriyah.

The corridor operates through Sharjah’s land border crossings, primarily Khatmat Malaha Border Crossing in Kalba and Al Madam Border Crossing. It was officially used on Thursday, May 14, after all technical and coordination requirements were completed between the relevant entities.

The first shipments have already been dispatched from Port Khalid to Sohar Port via Khatmat Malaha, with cargo also moving between both directions (Sharjah and Oman).

Less processing time, lower transport costs

One key advantage of the corridor is the ability to complete customs clearance procedures directly at Sharjah’s border crossings, particularly Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam, without the need for additional transfer stages. This significantly reduces processing time, accelerates cargo release, lowers land transport costs, and improves overall cargo flow.

Fast-track shipment lanes, pre-processing of data, and direct transport under customs supervision will allow cargo to move faster between the two stations. The corridor will also use real-time data exchange and joint coordination for faster execution, higher reliability, and strong operational efficiency.

Dubai Customs has also established a temporary route in March between the emirate and Oman to improve the flow of trade and support supply chains in light of maritime disruptions.

Called the ‘Green Corridor’, any cargo arriving in Dubai would go through the corridor in Hatta and the land routes of Oman. Once at the Hatta Border Crossing, the cargo manifest and bill of lading will be submitted. Finally, shipments will proceed to customs clearance at the relevant centres.