Sharjah Airport wraps up summer children’s programme for travellers

Sharjah Airport concluded its summer children’s programme after hosting interactive activities across terminals and lounges, aiming to enhance the travel experience for families

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 9:34 PM
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Sharjah Airport has concluded its summer programme for children, which ran throughout July and August and featured a series of activities designed for young passengers and their families.

The initiative was held across the airport’s arrivals and departures areas, as well as passenger lounges, with activities including puppet shows, storytelling sessions, colouring exercises and the distribution of giveaways for children.

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The programme formed part of the airport’s efforts to improve the travel experience for families during the busy summer travel season.

By offering entertainment and engagement opportunities for children while they travelled, the airport sought to make journeys more enjoyable for families passing through its facilities.

Sharjah Airport said the initiative reflects its focus on creating a family-friendly environment and providing services that cater to travellers of all ages. The airport regularly organises activities and programmes aimed at enhancing passenger experience across different stages of travel.


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