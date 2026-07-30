Sharjah Airport Authority honours winners of the ‘Because We Care’ programme

Now in its 17th year, the scheme plays a vital role in aligning airport services with passengers’ evolving expectations and strengthening collaboration between the airport and its customers

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 3:34 PM
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Sharjah Airport Authority honoured five winners of its ‘Because We Care’ programme in recognition of their contributions through innovative suggestions that helped enhance the passenger experience. The programme is one of the Authority’s flagship initiatives designed to engage travellers in improving service quality and fostering a culture of continuous improvement at Sharjah Airport.

Since its launch in 2009, the ‘Because We Care’ programme has served as an effective platform for gathering passenger feedback and suggestions. Now in its seventeenth year, the programme continues to play a vital role in aligning airport services with passengers’ evolving expectations and strengthening collaboration between the airport and its customers. The five winners were presented with complimentary Air Arabia flight tickets, provided by Air Arabia, the programme’s official sponsor.

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Dr Ahmed Alhmoudi, Director of Customer Service Department at Sharjah Airport Authority, emphasised that the ‘Because We Care’ programme embodies the Authority’s commitment to enhancing passenger participation in shaping the travel experience by transforming their feedback and suggestions into practical initiatives that contribute to improving the services provided.

He added: “The programme has become a key platform for engaging with passengers and an effective channel for receiving their feedback and suggestions, translating them into tangible improvements across every stage of the passenger journey, from arrival at the airport to departure. This enhances service quality and elevates the travel experience in line with the highest standards of excellence.”

Sharjah Airport continues to adopt a comprehensive approach to gathering passenger feedback through satisfaction surveys available on the airport’s official website, in addition to face-to-face interactions conducted by the Passenger Experience team throughout the airport. This dual approach enables the Authority to better understand passengers’ needs and supports the continuous enhancement of the services provided.


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