Sharaf Group to set up 'used lead acid battery’ recycling facility

The recycling Centre project aims to boost environmental sustainability as part of company’s core mission in line with the country’s sustainable goals.

In line with Dubai’s vision of “Clean Environment” and “Zero Waste” by 2050, Sharaf Group announces its’ plans to build a State-of-the-Art ‘Used Lead Acid Battery’ (ULAB) recycling facility, built on a 250,000 sqft area in Dubai Industrial City.

The scaled fully automated facility will process 21,000 tonnes or 85 per cent of the ULABs generated in Dubai every year, starting with six tonnes per hour capacity and a smelter of three tonnes per hour, further promoting an optimised circular economy. The facility is being built by Engitec Technologies, a marquee Italian battery recycle plant manufacturer, and will commence operations with a 25-member team in the first quarter of 2023.

Implementing modern technologies, the hitherto practice of disposing ULAB by discharging it to the ground will be replaced by environmentally friendly protocols discharging acid, as harmless water, and high-quality lead ingots, which will enable re-entry of the recycled products into the value chain through battery manufacturers. This process will not only reduce lead pollution but will also play a favourable role in addressing global environmental crisis and mitigating climate change impacts.

Sharaf Group, a multidimensional conglomerate from the UAE, with diversified business interests including real estate, shipping and logistics, retail establishments, services and hospitality, is taking a quantum leap into sustainable environmental preservations through its deep and transformative tech venture Green Future.

Sharafuddin Sharaf, vice-chairman of Sharaf Group, said: “We at Sharaf Group constantly look to bring in new innovative technologies which will contribute towards the growth of our country and further help shape His Highness’s vision of creating a clean, sustainable and zero pollution UAE for future generations.”

The recycling facility promises to be a beacon of Green Tech and Future Tech investments necessary to further the recycling infrastructure to support a sustainable future in the region. The initiative will also encourage venture capitalists and early-stage startups specialising in water purification, garbage recycling and ocean cleaning to collaborate with government bodies and environmental agencies towards a green and progressive Dubai.

— business@khaleejtimes.com