Dubai Airports is in discussions with several international carriers to resume flight operations by early 2027, with some reportedly weeks away, its CEO said.

Asked whether international carriers would reconsider their flight suspensions to Dubai, Paul Griffiths said they would not want to miss out on the demand for capacity to the city.

“We’ve discussed with our foreign carriers their plans, and most of them, I think, will be back by the beginning of next year,” he told Khaleej Times.

Griffiths said that decisions by foreign carriers to come back completely are “weeks away” and that “we will see them back very, very quickly.”

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After months of flight suspensions, British Airways, Lufthansa, Royal Air Maroc, SunExpress, Cebu Pacific, Air France and others resumed operations to Dubai. Several other carriers, like United Airlines, have had to readjust their flight schedules and prolong flight suspensions until next year following renewed hostilities in the region.

“I believe when the foreign airlines see the demand for capacity to Dubai, and when we look at the forward loads over the next few weeks, which are incredibly strong, they will not want to miss out.”

Dubai International was served by 57 airlines connecting to 235 airports across 101 countries.

According to data from Dubai Airports, revealed at the Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) City Briefing on Tuesday, seat capacity in September 2026 was at four-fifths of the previous year's level, with 8.3 million seats.

Griffiths told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview that airports in Dubai would anticipate a “hockey stick” recovery in air travel, similar to the post-Covid boom. “We always believed there would be a hockey stick recovery,” he said earlier, adding that no aircraft were retired and staff and facilities were mobilised quickly once travel resumed.

Dubai International (DXB) received 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, down 28.1 per cent year on year, while Q3 volumes contracted 22.1 per cent due to the regional disruption.

Griffiths expects 71 million passengers for the full year in 2026 and the 100 million milestone next year.