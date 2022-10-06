SentinelOne to focus on autonomous XDR cybersecurity platform, identity protection at Gitex Global

Regional Sales Director Tamer Odeh to present on ‘The Importance of Identity Security Modernisation’ at the Conference.

Tamer Odeh, Regional Sales Director, SentinelOne.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 10:03 PM

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, plans to showcase its autonomous extended detection and response (XDR) platform, and identity and credential protection solution at Gitex Global 2022, the region’s largest technology exhibition. The company will also engage with channel players in key Middle East and Africa markets as part of its aspirations to expand further in the region, as the appetite for technology grows.

Joining Gitex Global 2022’s extensive conference and workshop agenda, Tamer Odeh, Regional Sales Director at SentinelOne will give a presentation on ‘The Importance of Identity Security Modernization’ on the first day of the event.

“Gitex Global has evolved from its original concept in step with the market and, as a result, it has maintained its position as the Middle East’s key ICT exhibition. We are excited to be part of the event this year and plan to showcase our Singularity XDR and Singularity for Identity autonomous cybersecurity solutions. These solutions offer enterprises autonomous, comprehensive and responsive protection, which is absolutely vital given the rapidly evolving global threat landscape and the potential damage a security breach can cause,” said Odeh.

Annual spending on digital transformation across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa is set to top $58 billion, as regional governments and organizations increasingly look to technology to find new efficiencies, and respond to changing demands and new challenges. While digital transformation can certainly make a difference, the downside is governments and businesses then become potential targets for a variety of global threat actors. As a result, the need for effective cybersecurity is at an all-time high.

Cybersecurity solutions must be able to see across every corner of the enterprise, offer rapid and efficient protection across the organization, and offer an automated response across the connected security ecosystem. SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR was designed to respond to these requirements in full; it can autonomously supercharge, fortify, automate and extend protection from the endpoint to beyond, with unfettered visibility, proven protection, and industry leading responsiveness.

The XDR solution was built to be better, faster and autonomous, and is a comprehensively better approach to cybersecurity when compared to traditional approaches. Singularity XDR is also designed with the security analyst experience in mind and empowers users with richer data, smarter workflows, and powerful tools at every step of the threat lifecycle.

‘Identity’ cybersecurity has also grown in importance over the years since identity-based infrastructure has become a core function in terms of scaling business. Due to this, this surface has become a primary attack vector for global threat actors, with weaknesses and misuse of Active Directory playing a significant part in the most disruptive ransomware attacks committed in recent times. It’s therefore vital that organisations take a deliberate, more holistic approach to secure their identity layer.

This is where Singularity for Identity comes into play. The solution is designed to: prevent attack opportunities by closing the gaps in Active Directory and Azure AD that attackers frequently exploit; prevent attack progression by finding and misdirecting covert actors aiming to steal credentials; build resilience by ascertaining insights and intelligence from attempted attacks to prevent repeated compromises.

“SentinelOne looks forward to engaging with existing partners and customers and making new connections at Gitex Global 2022. We have a strong desire to expand our presence in this rapidly transforming region with a broader channel and look forward to continuing our work with partners to protect regional businesses from current and new threats,” added Odeh.

Senior executives and cybersecurity experts from SentinelOne will be at stand C55 in Hall 1 to meet with customers and partners throughout the duration of Gitex Global 2022.

