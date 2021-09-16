Sensex crosses 59k for first time; Nifty leaps to fresh high
The 30-share index climbed 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 59,141.16. It touched an intra-day record of 59,204.29.
The BSE Sensex scaled the 59,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, propelled by gains in Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank amid unabated foreign fund inflows and positive cues from European markets.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to its new closing high of 17,629.50. During the session, it scaled an all-time peak of 17,644.60.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting over 7 per cent, followed by ITC, SBI, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with significant losses.
However, equities in Europe were trading with robust gains in mid-session deals.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 232.84 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.16 per cent to $75.58 per barrel. — IANS
