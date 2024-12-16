SelfDrive Mobility expects 30% holiday season sales boost

Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive Mobility

SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental and subscription mobility platform in the Middle East is anticipating a robust 30% rise in sales during the upcoming holiday season.

This surge is largely attributed to an influx of GCC tourists and western expatriates, who favour the convenience and flexibility of SelfDrive’s subscription model for their holiday transportation needs. With families at the forefront of this demand, SUVs and sedans emerge as the most popular choices, offering the perfect blend of space, comfort, and utility for group travel and exploration.

The holiday season traditionally sees an increase in family-centric travel, and SelfDrive’s offerings align seamlessly with these trends. Tourists from GCC countries appreciate the platform’s ability to provide well-maintained, premium vehicles suited for long drives and desert excursions. Similarly, western expats prioritize short term car rental & long term flexibility with car subscription, making SelfDrive an ideal solution for their transportation requirements. SelfDrive’s strategic focus on customer-centric features, such as competitive pricing, comprehensive insurance, and hassle-free service, further solidifies its position in the market. The anticipated rise in sales not only highlights the platform’s adaptability but also reflects the appeal to a diverse customer base. SelfDrive Mobility established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading car rental & subscription platform, offering a smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, Selfdrive Mobility has served over 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides an unique access to over 100+ car models from 50+ renowned brands direct from dealership, ensuring a perfect match for every customer’s needs.

Customers can make a reservation by downloading the SelfDrive Mobility app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Alternatively, they can contact the reservation desk at +971 4 573 3500.