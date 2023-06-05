Self-Mastery: Embracing challenges and unleashing your potential

There isn’t a hack to success in the corporate world — but there are some things you can do

By Dominic Keogh-Peters Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 12:15 PM

I was recently asked a question by a friend who wanted to know if, when my son goes into the world of work what advice would I give him based on my experience of working in Human Resources in the corporate world. The question was: “What advice would I give him to set him up for success?”

It was a great question and made me really think about how I would approach this one day. The below is my answer, with a few caveats.

If many points sound familiar – well it’s because they aren’t really new – they are simply tried and tested and work. Secondly these include my personal observations based around being fortunate to have worked with some highly impactful leaders in the last 30 years and some things that worked for me.

To begin with, there is the real truth in that there isn’t a hack to success in the corporate world — but there are some things you can do to increase your chances of doing well. As always, it’s not about the cards you are dealt but how your play your hand.

There is though one defining trait that I have seen amongst all the most successful leaders – and that is self-mastery.

Often referred to as “know thyself,” it is a lifelong journey of personal growth and development. It involves gaining a deep understanding of your strengths, weaknesses, values, and passions, and using that knowledge to navigate through work challenges with resilience and determination. I would break down self mastery into these key focus areas.

Dominic Keogh-Peters is Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers

Controlling your inner voice: One of the most powerful tools for self-mastery is learning to control your inner voice. Our thoughts and self-talk greatly influence our emotions and actions. By cultivating a positive and empowering inner dialogue, you can overcome self-doubt, fears, and negative thinking patterns. Replace self-limiting beliefs with affirmations that support your growth and success – examples can be keeping a journal of your successes at work can support this.

Embrace the suck: Discipline is the key to achieving professional success. Embracing the “suck” means being willing to endure discomfort and push through challenges to reach your goals. Understand that setbacks and failures are a part of the journey. Instead of avoiding difficult tasks, embrace them as opportunities for growth and learning. Develop a mindset that thrives on adversity and see every obstacle as a steppingstone towards your ultimate success.

Exercise and self care: Taking care of your physical well-being is essential for self-mastery. Regular exercise not only improves your physical health but also enhances mental clarity and focus. Engaging in physical activities helps you practice self-discipline that can teach you perseverance, self-control, and resilience. These skills transfer well into the workplace.

Determination and bouncing back: Work life is filled with ups and downs. In the face of failure or adversity, it’s crucial to cultivate determination and the ability to pick yourself up. Rather than dwelling on past mistakes, learn from them and use that knowledge to propel yourself forward. Remember the saying, “Fall 7, rise 8.” Every setback is an opportunity to rise stronger and wiser.

Time management: Mastering time management is crucial for maximizing productivity and achieving your goals. Superpower your skills in prioritising your tasks, eliminate distractions, and creating a schedule you can stick to. Be mindful of how you spend your time and also who you spend your time with and ensure that it aligns with your long-term vision.

Self-awareness and reflection: Developing self-awareness allows you to understand your emotions, thoughts, and behaviours. Take time for self-reflection and introspection regularly. Understand your strengths, weaknesses, and triggers, and use that knowledge to make informed decisions and improve yourself continuously at work.

Have a career plan: A well-defined career plan acts as a roadmap to success. Set clear, measurable career and personal goals and break them down into actionable steps. Create a plan that incorporates continuous learning and aligns with your long-term vision. Regularly review and adjust your plan as necessary, and don’t forget to celebrate your achievements along the way.

Seek discomfort: Growth and self-mastery occur outside of your comfort zone. Seek out new challenges, take calculated risks, and embrace uncertainty. Stepping into unfamiliar territory expands your skills, knowledge, and confidence, enabling you to reach new heights.

Be a lifelong learner: We live in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world. To adapt to this environment knowledge and skills become outdated at a very fast pace. Ensure you are focusing on acquiring new skills and understanding new technological advancements, it will always keep you one step ahead of the curve.

Building relationships and seeking mentorship: Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who inspire and support your journey. Build strong relationships and seek mentorship from those who have achieved what you aspire to. Learning from their experiences and guidance can provide valuable insights and accelerate your growth.

And my final and most important piece of advice for my son would be simply this. Where you could be rough, instead be gentle. Where you could judge, instead accept. Where you could assume, instead be curious. These qualities will help foster positive relationships, empathy and an open mindset which are invaluable in any professional setting.

The rest is up to him.