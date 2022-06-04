Segway plans expansion, launches three new product series

Segway is all geared up to amplify its footprint in the micro-mobility market with its latest innovations.

The introduction of three new e-scooter lines from a leading global business in the fields of transportation and service robotics, Segway, is furthering its position as a pioneer in the future of smart mobility in the UAE.

Segway is poised to become an essential player in making smart cities a reality across the world, with the introduction of a full range of transportation solutions - from personal transporter pods to tough longer-distance city transport vehicles and new kick scooter improvements that rethink the transportation experience.

With cutting-edge technology, these new lines are not only safe and simple to use, but also equipped with connectivity that will make them suited for a Smart City. Segway is all geared up to amplify its footprint in the micro-mobility market with its latest innovations.

The new product series is being launched in the UAE as part of Segway's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the Middle East region. The company has been working closely with regional partners to make its products more accessible to consumers and to promote sustainable mobility solutions.

The F Series boasts Instant Performance of up to 25 kilometers per hour. All you have to do is step on the board and go with its maximum speed of up to 25 km/h and ability to climb slopes of up to 20%.

The Ninebot KickScooter, for example, is built to be robust and ensure a more secure riding experience without the worry of bumps or uneven ground. The 10-inch pneumatic tyres on the F30 and F40 are designed to give a smooth and comfortable ride while also lowering the risk of puncture. An Innovative Regenerative Braking System on the F Series means they are vehicles powered by electricity and recycled energy from riding.!

“The launch of our new product lines in the UAE is a strategic move that will enable us to better serve our customers in the region,” said Frank Zhang, head of ME region at Segway.

"Segway is committed to providing innovative transportation solutions that improve people's lives and help create more sustainable communities. We are confident that our products will contribute to the Middle East’s efforts to become a world-leading smart city. The Middle East is one of the most important markets for Segway, and we are very excited to be launching our new product line here. These products represent the latest in our technology and we are confident that they will be well received by our customers in the Middle East."

The next new line-up being introduced in the Middle East is the all-new C series from Segway that comes with thoughtfully designed e-scooters for durability and mobility. The C8/10 is suitable for kids of different heights and ages and comes with an easy unfolding-folding system and a full LED display with Bluetooth connectivity.

