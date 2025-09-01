Seeking to bridge the gap between the Middle East and Asia Pacific

CONNECT. XCITE, previously known as CONNECT. CHINA, has now been upgraded as a brand to highlight the diversity of attendees at luxury networking meetings.

“This transformation reflects our broader vision for connecting with a wider regional focus that extends not only within the UAE but also across various surrounding destinations. By expanding our reach, we are creating a unique platform that brings together global luxury travel buyers and regional hospitality partners, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive exchange of opportunities across the Middle East and beyond,” Xing Zhang, Founder, Connect Xcite, said.

Excerpts from an interview:

This year’s theme for CONNECT. XCITE is “The Dream - For Dream Explorers.” How does this concept influence the experiences and business opportunities created during the event?

Every year, CONNECT. XCITE defines an innovative theme that sets the tone of our networking events and guides how business and cultural exchanges unfold. Last year’s theme, “Treasure” highlighted the discovery of hidden gems across the region. For 2025, “The Dream - For Dream Explorers” reflects aspiration and imagination in luxury travel. In luxury travel, we are not only curators of journeys but also enablers of dreams. This year’s theme is an invitation to visionary industry leaders, travel designers, and believers in the art of living to co-create unforgettable luxury experiences. “The Dream” aims to inspire participants to explore ideals, values, and future trends, turning each meeting into a platform for creativity and each exchange into the beginning of a new story. In 2025, CONNECT. XCITE is building business opportunities and shared dreams that embody aspiration, discovery, and creative freedom.

With over 35 handpicked luxury travel buyers from China and Singapore attending, what emerging trends are you observing in outbound luxury travel from these markets, and how is the MENA region aligning itself to meet those expectations?

Outbound luxury travel from China and Singapore is undergoing a clear shift. The traditional emphasis on shopping and group tours is giving way to immersive, story-driven experiences. Affluent travelers now seek cultural authenticity through meaningful engagement with heritage and traditions, wellness-focused journeys such as retreats and desert sanctuaries, and highly personalized, exclusive itineraries with private access and bespoke services. The MENA region is uniquely positioned to respond to these trends. The UAE blends innovation with cultural depth, Saudi Arabia is unveiling its remarkable heritage sites, while Oman and Qatar offer natural beauty and refined exclusivity. Collectively, the region delivers a diverse mix of city escapes and desert experiences that align seamlessly with the evolving expectations of these discerning markets.

CONNECT. XCITE is also offering curated cultural experiences in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Doha. Why is this immersive format so vital, and in what ways does it strengthen the partnerships built during the event?

The strength of CONNECT. XCITE lies in combining high-level business meetings with curated cultural and lifestyle experiences across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Doha. While the core of the event brings together carefully selected luxury travel decision-makers, the immersive experiences allow buyers to engage directly with the offerings in real-world settings. This hands-on approach enables travel partners to showcase their products authentically, giving buyers a tangible connection that goes beyond brochures or presentations. By blending business with experiential discovery, the event fosters relationships built on inspiration, trust, and shared experiences. This format not only elevates the quality of partnerships formed but also enhances their long-term value, ensuring that connections made at CONNECT. XCITE translate into meaningful collaborations and a deeper understanding of the region’s luxury travel potential.

How will CONNECT. XCITE drive long-term collaborations between Asia and the Middle East, and what role can the UAE play as a gateway for global luxury travel?

Moving forward CONNECT. XCITE aims to strengthen its role as a pivotal bridge between Asia and the Middle East & North Africa. Powered by a team with decades of experience in luxury travel, we are committed to building CONNECT. as a premier networking event and as an evolving online platform that continues to serve luxury travel partners year after year. We focus on creating purposeful connections by pairing the right buyers with the right resources, ensuring tangible returns on investment and long-term value. This approach allows us to foster sustainable relationships built on measurable outcomes, accountability, trust and shared vision. We envision CONNECT. XCITE as the central hub for global luxury travel exchanges; where innovation, cultural richness, and business opportunities intersect to shape the future of high-end travel between Asia and the MENA region.