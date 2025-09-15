Sedar Global taps into booming Saudi interiors market 

Saudi Arabia’s interior fit-out market is forecast to exceed $5 billion by 2030, fuelled by Vision 2030’s giga-project boom and the growing demand for modern, premium interiors.

The Saudi interior design sector, valued at $20.12 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $33.90 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.92 per cent. This rapid growth is being driven by flagship Vision 2030 developments such as The Line, Diriyah Gate, Trojena, and the Red Sea Development, alongside major hospitality, retail, and residential investments.

Against this backdrop, Sedar Global, the Middle East’s leading manufacturer, designer and installer of premium window and wall décor, showcased an expanded portfolio at INDEX Saudi Arabia 2025. The company highlighted its integrated approach to design – from consultation and customisation to installation – reinforcing its position as a key solutions provider in one of the world’s fastest-growing interiors markets.

“Saudi Arabia remains one of our fastest-growing markets,” said Jalal Selo, Sales Development Director at Sedar Global. “INDEX Saudi gave us the opportunity to deepen relationships, expand collaborations, and showcase the new solutions we are bringing to the region.”

For Sedar Global, which has been shaping interiors across the Middle East for more than 135 years, the Kingdom represents both a priority market and a natural extension of its heritage.

Founded in 1892, Sedar Global has grown from a family-owned regional business into an international interiors powerhouse. Today the company operates in 11 countries with more than 30 showrooms across the GCC and MENA region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan, alongside a dedicated design hub in Northern Italy.

At INDEX Saudi 2025, Sedar presented its latest portfolio, ranging from blinds, curtains, wallpapers and upholstery to folding doors, awnings, pergolas, and smart-home automation systems. Among the highlights was the Roller Blind Contour, a new contemporary design that layered multiple roller blinds to create depth within interiors and incorporated automation leader Somfy. The system reflected Sedar’s broader design philosophy: to combine functionality with timeless style.

Responding to consumer demand for eco-conscious interiors, Sedar expanded its upholstery and reupholstery services to promote recycling and extend the life of furniture. This shift complemented Sedar’s network of international partners, which includes luxury names such as Armani/Casa, Versace Home, Missoni Home, Swarovski, and Jannelli Volpi. A recent collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York further underscored Sedar’s ability to merge global cultural influence with interior design.

In the past Sedar have delivered work for the Oman Across Ages Museum, the Najmat Tower in Abu Dhabi, the Student Affairs Building in Doha, and the Kempinski Business Bay in Dubai. These built on a legacy of landmark projects that include the Burj Al Arab, King Khalid International Airport, and Saudi Aramco facilities. INDEX Saudi 2025 marks another milestone in Sedar’s journey, reinforcing its role as a leading partner in shaping the interiors of tomorrow.