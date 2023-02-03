Second edition of Pitch@GOV to boost UAE startups in vital sectors

Initiative seeks to find innovative solutions to challenges in the healthcare and transportation sectors

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

By WAM Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 4:59 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) have launched the second edition of the Pitch@GOV initiative as part of the UAE Innovates 2023. The event aims to foster collaboration between government entities and private sector organisations, entrepreneurs, and innovators to promote the culture of innovation in the country. During the month-long event, a large number of federal and local government agencies, private and academic sector institutions, and community members will participate.

MBRCGI is organising the initiative in collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) in Dubai to find innovative solutions to challenges in the healthcare and transportation sectors. The initiative seeks to utilise public-private partnerships and engage entrepreneurs in developing government work, helping startups turn their ideas into feasible solutions for future challenges.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said, “The second edition of Pitch@GOV, a key part of UAE Innovates 2023’s activities, is vital to support and enable innovative startups to accelerate the implementation of their projects and ideas. It is an important addition to MBRCGI’s initiatives, which aim to strengthen partnerships between the government and private sectors as well as the community, in designing and implementing innovative solutions to major future challenges.”

She added, “This initiative is a call to innovators and entrepreneurs in the UAE to find creative solutions to certain sector-specific challenges. The best solutions will win financial support and join the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund accelerator programme.”

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), said, “We are delighted to be launching Pitch@Gov as a collaboration between MBRIF and MBRCGI, which will now form an integral part of the UAE annual Innovation Month. Through this initiative we are aiming to support the overall innovation ecosystem, achieve synergies in the government’s approach to innovation and achieve stronger economic and social outcomes. “This initiative exemplifies how we envision the future of innovation to be - collaborative, creative, and open to all. Further, MBRIF’s commitment to mentor and nurture the winning submissions aims to support innovators on their journey to accelerated success towards the realization of the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy,” he said.

Dr Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the EHS, said that the corporation supports innovators and enhances the environment that promotes innovation in cooperation with various entities and institutions through its innovation strategy. Also, he stressed that the launch of the “Pitch @MBRCGI” initiative reflects the UAE government’s tendencies to motivate innovators, spread and consolidate the culture of innovation in various fields, and support ideas and projects that contribute to achieving a positive societal impact.

Al Serkal added that EHS provides an opportunity for innovators to present their innovations and ideas to be applied by entities and institutions to expand the scope of their projects and benefit from them in finding quick and practical solutions to challenges to enhance readiness for the future.

Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the RTA, said, “RTA is proud to participate in the Pitch@GOV initiative, which is organised in cooperation with MBRCGI. This partnership represents an exceptional opportunity to promote innovation in transport services. It will achieve this by attracting creative and new ideas as well as solutions that will support RTA’s work and benefit transport and road networks, in addition to enhancing sustainability.”

The challenges posed by the second edition of the Pitch@GOV initiative align with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision to make the UAE a top 10 country in healthcare and have its cities among the best in the world for well-being. The EHS has presented challenges in promoting healthy lifestyles, proactive emergency monitoring, and enhancing healthcare integration. The RTA has challenged innovators to find customer-centric solutions in the transportation sector, focusing on customer happiness and reducing carbon emissions. Entrepreneurs and innovators will have the chance to pitch their ideas to a jury of experts from MBRCGI, MBRIF, EHS, and RTA, who will judge the projects based on novelty, replicability, impact, and communication. The winners will receive initial funding of Dh30,000 and be recognized at the closing ceremony of UAE Innovates 2023. UAE Innovates is the world’s largest national event celebrating innovation, aimed at promoting a culture of innovation in the government sector and establishing the UAE as a global centre for innovation and knowledge.