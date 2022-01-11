SEC approves proposal to establish 'Virtual Ruwad Incubator'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 6:18 PM

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), has chaired the council’s meeting, which took place on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda in line with the vision and the development in the emirate of Sharjah to serve its citizens and residents.

In continuation of its efforts to support young Emirati entrepreneurs to establish commercial projects that generate appropriate income for them; enhance their business expertise; and support the economic market, the council approved the proposal to establish a "Virtual Ruwad Incubator", which aims to enhance the business environment in the emirate of Sharjah by attracting ambitious youth from students, university graduates and entrepreneurs, while providing facilities that help them to enter the fields of investment and self-employment.

The virtual incubator will contribute to reducing costs for entrepreneurs for some activities that do not require the presence of headquarters for economic activities or field inspection, with continuing to apply other requirements that enhance the services provided in accordance with economic, social, legal and other standards.

During the meeting, the council discussed a number of proposals on developing the business environment in the travel and tourism sector in a way that suits various circumstances and crises, and setting flexible mechanisms that achieve balance between sectors and enhance their competitiveness.

The council directed to study the proposals in coordination with the concerned authorities, in accordance with a legal framework that contributes to the development of the legislative structure of the travel and tourism sector.

The council reviewed a report on the re-engineering of procedures for building permits in the emirate of Sharjah through electronic connectivity between the competent authorities, contributing in facilitating procedures, reducing service delivery time, enhancing coordination between government agencies, with taking advantage of modern technologies. The report dealt with the stages of evaluating the services and proposed solutions.

- Wam