SEC adds Alibaba to list of Chinese companies facing delisting risk

The company’s total consolidated revenue reached Dh163.8 million in first half of 2022 compared to Dh136.6 million in the same period last year
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is among a list of Chinese companies that could face delisting, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday, pushing the e-commerce giant's shares down about 9% in mid-day trading.
Alibaba is among more than 270 Chinese companies listed in New York identified as being at risk of delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), intended to address a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of US-listed Chinese firms.
US regulators have been demanding complete access to audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies, which are stored in China.
While Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle the dispute, KFC operator Yum China Holdings, biotech firm BeiGene Ltd, Weibo Corp and JD.Com are among firms that could face delisting.
On Wednesday, the SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he would not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit access.
He said the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which oversees audits of US-listed companies, would need to be able to bring "specificity and accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall Street.
Alibaba has until August 19 to submit evidence disputing identification, the SEC said.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Others added to the list on Friday include Mogu Inc , Boqii Holding Limited, Cheetah Mobile Inc and Highway Holdings Limited.
The month of June witnessed a 34 per cent increase in terms of volume and a 24.8 per cent increase in terms of value compared to May 2022
Ian Johnston, who served as the DFSA’s chief executive from 2012 to 2018, will succeed F. Christopher Calabia who stepped down from his position
Despite making notable strides, the regional academic landscape is still playing catchup with that of developed countries on several parameters
Second find in 2022 from first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession almost doubling the discovered field volume; Discovery indicates a further 1–1.5 TSCF of natural gas in place
The world's largest economy decreases at 0.9% rate as consumer spending slows; business investment contracts; Inventories account for large decline in GDP
Property developer posts 24% increase in first-half revenue as it started sales of Regalia project
The new laws allow greater flexibility to accommodate unconventional trademark patterns and provide them with legal protection, in light of the advanced technologies used in building companies’ trademarks