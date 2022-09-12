SD Centre for Entrepreneurship, GEMS Education in partnership deal

Two entities will collaborate to launch entrepreneurship education courses in the UAE

Mon 12 Sep 2022

The SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE) is pleased to announce its partnership with GEMS Education to offer entrepreneurship courses facilitated in collaboration with the renowned Erasmus Centre of Entrepreneurship, located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

At present, most workplaces already require individuals to have an entrepreneurial mindset while carrying out their day-to-day responsibilities. Even more so, due to the fast pace of change that takes place among others through technological advancements, it is expected that the students of tomorrow will need to have the ability to adapt quickly and effectively.

“Entrepreneurship education focuses on developing real-world skills that will help students to lead exceptional lives in a rapidly changing world. Intensive competition for top quality university admission also means that our programs with GEMS will help students stand out in their applications,” said Mr Shailesh Dash, founder of SDCEE.

Created in collaboration with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) and Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship, SDCEE aims to provide the ideal platform for students to develop entrepreneurial skills that will allow them to prepare optimally for a dynamic future.

Over the past three years, the number of UAE graduates launching entrepreneurial projects has increased by 54 percent, despite the pandemic.

“As the UAE continues its dynamic evolution, it’s our duty as educators to ensure that our students leave school fully prepared to be successful in life. Entrepreneurial skills are becoming more and more important, and we must find ways to support and enhance those skills for our students”, said Matthew Tompkins, director of Student Employment for GEMS Education.

Through the GEMS For Life platform, SDCEE will curate specific programs for all GEMS stakeholders and develop other initiatives such as conferences, networking events and venture funding support along with mentoring sessions, competitions and entrepreneur days, where individuals will be encouraged to train their entrepreneurial skills.

