SD Centre for Entrepreneurship, GEMS Education in partnership deal

Hub71, Siemens Energy to promote corporate venturing in driving a sustainable future for the planet
Two entities will support tech startups in developing innovative technologies that directly address global climate change
The SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE) is pleased to announce its partnership with GEMS Education to offer entrepreneurship courses facilitated in collaboration with the renowned Erasmus Centre of Entrepreneurship, located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
At present, most workplaces already require individuals to have an entrepreneurial mindset while carrying out their day-to-day responsibilities. Even more so, due to the fast pace of change that takes place among others through technological advancements, it is expected that the students of tomorrow will need to have the ability to adapt quickly and effectively.
“Entrepreneurship education focuses on developing real-world skills that will help students to lead exceptional lives in a rapidly changing world. Intensive competition for top quality university admission also means that our programs with GEMS will help students stand out in their applications,” said Mr Shailesh Dash, founder of SDCEE.
Created in collaboration with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) and Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship, SDCEE aims to provide the ideal platform for students to develop entrepreneurial skills that will allow them to prepare optimally for a dynamic future.
Over the past three years, the number of UAE graduates launching entrepreneurial projects has increased by 54 percent, despite the pandemic.
“As the UAE continues its dynamic evolution, it’s our duty as educators to ensure that our students leave school fully prepared to be successful in life. Entrepreneurial skills are becoming more and more important, and we must find ways to support and enhance those skills for our students”, said Matthew Tompkins, director of Student Employment for GEMS Education.
Through the GEMS For Life platform, SDCEE will curate specific programs for all GEMS stakeholders and develop other initiatives such as conferences, networking events and venture funding support along with mentoring sessions, competitions and entrepreneur days, where individuals will be encouraged to train their entrepreneurial skills.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Two entities will support tech startups in developing innovative technologies that directly address global climate change
The principles state the FSRA’s risk appetite and priorities for the sector, with each principle covering one of the key pillars of ADGM’s holistic approach
The Chamber's member exports and re-exports surge over 20 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh177 billion during the first eight months of 2022
The August output data from Platts came as oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe
The emirate is investing Dh10 billion to double the size of its manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion by 2031
Zero income tax, low tariffs, and ease of starting a business are among the factors that pushed the country's ranking
Trend Industries signs agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone to lease a 323,000 square foot plot for the construction of Dh25 million plant
The rupee has depreciated around seven against the dollar this year, making expats who regularly remit money to India or individuals investing in Indian assets curious to know why the rupee has depreciated and what lies ahead