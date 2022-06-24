SBWC launches session on women in real estate

New session of SBWCTalks will highlight scope for diversity and inclusion in dynamic, male-dominated real estate sector

Emirati entrepreneur Haleema Humaid Al Owais will discuss challenges and opportunities in real estate and construction on June 28 at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah - KT file

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 6:05 PM

The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is organising a new session of its SBWCTalks to share knowledge, experiences, and valuable insights on women in real estate and construction.

The session - which is being held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah - will be led by Haleema Humaid Al Owais, CEO of Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate, who has successfully established herself in the traditionally male-dominated industries of real estate and construction. She currently helms three large companies that cover the entire scale of needs of her core business in construction, real estate development, and real estate management, and will share her journey of personal and professional growth with aspiring women entrepreneurs.

The two-hour session titled, ‘Women In Real Estate - Unlocking Diversity & Equality’, is organised by SBWC’s real estate committee to equip women with the necessary skills and expertise to advance their businesses in the sectors of real estate and construction. Held from 5pm - 7pm, the session will offer a comprehensive overview of the real estate industry aimed at helping aspiring women entrepreneurs plan their next steps in a non-traditional sector and steer the conversation towards a more equitable future.

SBWCTalks is an exclusive platform for members of SBWC, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement, to explore best practices, engage with their peers, and learn from successful business professionals.

The upcoming SBWCTalks aims to unlock diversity for women in business and will offer insights into the challenges that women entrepreneurs and business owners face in making breakthroughs in male-dominated industries. Hidden factors such as pay gaps and gender discrimination often hinder women’s advancements in these industries, and by hosting a woman leader who has successfully navigated challenges to chart her success, SBWCTalks aims to inspire more women realise their ambitions in male-dominated sectors.

Haleema Al Owais today holds three full-time positions apart from being a member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the CEO of Sharjah-based Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate.

To further grow her knowledge of the rapidly expanding business, she also enrolled for a Masters’ degree in Urban Planning to support her vision for the company and make it the undisputed sustainable leader in the sector.

Aspiring businesswomen and professionals can register to book their places for the upcoming SBWCTalks ‘Women In Real Estate - Unlocking Diversity & Equality’ by emailing the SBWC.

