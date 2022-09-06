SBP signs MoU with Zameen.com to utilize data on real sector

The European Central Bank is under pressure as inflation is running at more than four times its two per cent target, reaching a record 9.1 per cent last month
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zameen.com according to which the latter will provide data on the prices and rental costs of residential and commercial properties in the country’s metropolitan areas.
This data will subsequently be used by SBP to analyse house prices, develop related indices and use the information in its publications, working papers and reports. The aggregate house price and rental indices will also be available on SBPs data portal — Easydata for the last four years.
On the signing of this MoU, deputy governor (Policy) Dr Murtaza Syed, expressed his pleasure and opined that real-estate sector is under researched in Pakistan due to a number of factors including paucity of available data. He said that in the absence of dependable information on price trends in the real sector, the understanding on households’ asset allocation decisions become difficult. He hoped that the MoU between the two entities will greatly help to fill these gaps.
Zameen.com CEO, Zeeshan Ali Khan, while sharing his thoughts said that he was delighted to have entered into a partnership with the SBP to provide invaluable data to help it make informed decisions and draft effective policies.
He further said that this engagement with the Central Bank is a testament to the usefulness of the work done by Zameen.com in digitizing and transforming the country’s real estate industry.
Brent and WTI contracts rise more than 2% as Opec+ agrees to cut oil output targets by 100,000 bpd in October
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak says the global energy market was characterised by heightened uncertainty at the moment
Supply will be cut by 0.1m bpd from Oct; Iran nuclear deal could boost oil supply; Russia’s gas supplies to Europe cut further
Rebound Plastic Exchange (RPX) will be a one-stop shop to keep plastics out of the environment and into the economy, said Maryam Al Mansoori, CEO, Rebound
Firms like Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Salik are high-quality government utility companies with a steady stream of revenues, thus enabling the exchange to attract investments from international investors
The company aims to pay 100 per cent of its net profit
EPC contract awarded by Adnoc Offshore to NPCC will increase Lower Zakum’s gas production capacity from 430 to 700 MMSCFD