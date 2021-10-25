SBG, subsidiaries to showcase smart property solutions in Stakeholder Conference 2021

The Stakeholder Conference 2021, scheduled to be held from October 26-28, at the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The Sanjeevv Bhatia (SB) Group, a leading holding company in the UAE, has announced its participation in the upcoming physical edition of the Stakeholder Conference 2021, as a sponsor. Hosted by The Hospitality Network, the invite-only conference brings together over 200 senior hotel industry leaders from across The Middle East, Europe and North America.

The SB Group will participate with an exclusive experience room, where stakeholders have the opportunity to witness revolutionary products and services from Netix Controls, a smart building management solutions provider; ODS Global, a smart systems integrator; and Teknoware, an emergency lighting manufacturer.

The experience room will feature Netix Control’s notable innovation, the intelligent Integrated Building Management System (iIBMS), which represents the pinnacle of smart property management and connected buildings. Combined with ODS Global’s ELV systems and Teknoware’s innovative lighting line, the experience room is set to inspire participating stakeholders, who represent the crème de la crème of the hospitality industry.

“The SB Group is proud and excited to be a key sponsor of the Stakeholder Conference 2021. We have been serving the region, and beyond, by providing optimised, cost-effective solutions, and the latest, innovative products. As we congregate in person again, in the new normal, the SB Group wanted to offer a unique experience to stakeholders. And we are set to do it with the experience room,” said Sanjeevv Bhatia, chairman of SB Group and CEO of Netix Global BV.

Teknoware will showcase its state-of-the-art central battery systems and product line, featuring cloud connectivity and environmentally friendly, super-capacitor technology. The emergency lighting manufacturer will emphasize the interoperability of its products, within the building management systems (BMS) and smart cities space. Seamless integration will also be the core offering of ODS Global, which specialises in ELV automation systems and maintenance solutions.

ODS Global is set to acquaint the stakeholders with its vendor-agnostic approach and its expertise in smart city management solutions using next-gen BMS. The company will feature solutions that enable building operators to reduce their OpEx costs, while enhancing end-user experiences. Stakeholders can also catch a live demo of the company’s intelligent Integrated Command and Control Centre (iICCC).

Netix Controls will be displaying its extensive product portfolio in thermostats and metering solutions, besides displaying its capability to integrate multiple safety and automation systems, which are particularly relevant for hotels and the hospitality industry. Netix aims to showcase its much-touted “Android Approach” to buildings, for industry stakeholders.

“The experience centre is a peek into a world of possibilities that the SB Group has unlocked with Netix Control’s connected approach, ODS Global’s Multi-source Service Integration (MSI), and Teknoware’s revolutionary lighting systems. These solutions are fit-for-purpose and state-of-the-art, and we aim to demonstrate their capabilities for decision makers in the hospitality industry, come October 26th,” added Sanjeevv Bhatia, in closing. — business@khaleejtimes.com