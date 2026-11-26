The 3 Day Super Sale returns to Dubai from November 27 to 29, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent at more than 500 brands, just in time for the global Black Friday shopping weekend.

Selected offers at participating retailers will continue until 3 December to cover the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, organisers said. The sale is run by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The categories covered are fashion, footwear, beauty, jewellery, electronics, home, sports and family shopping.

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Offers will be available at Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Beach, JBR, The Outlet Village, Palm Jumeirah Mall, WAFI and other participating destinations.

Fashion and footwear

Up to 90 per cent off at REDTAG, OVS and ELEGANZA LA MODE

70 to 75 per cent off at Balmain, Pierre Cardin, Aizone and 1B

60 to 80 per cent off at Nautica

30 to 70 per cent off at H&M

30 to 50 per cent off at Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren

40 to 50 per cent off at Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange and Givenchy

40 per cent off all items at Levi's, American Eagle Outfitters, Next, Springfield and Sfera

Buy 1, Get 1 Free on all items at Matalan

Everything Dh99 and below at Aeropostale

Dh149 on everything at Anne Klein

Up to 90 per cent off at Sole Therapy, REP, K Corner and The Closet

Zara offers 40 per cent off selected items on 27 November only

At Celine, shoppers can try a complimentary arcade-style claw machine with a gift in every capsule. Bigger prizes include handbags and small leather goods.

Home and tech

Royal Palace, Dantone Home and Al Huzaifa Furniture are offering up to 90 per cent off. IKEA has 25 to 75 per cent off, while Crate & Barrel has 25 to 70 per cent off.

Among the tech deals, Geekay is offering PS5 console and accessories bundles from Dh469, PC bundles from Dh4,499 and Nintendo Switch offers from Dh2,379. Gaming accessories are 25 to 80 per cent off. Jumbo Electronics has 25 to 50 per cent off.

Appliance offers include a Bosch Series 4 washing machine at Dh1,599 (was Dh2,649), a Samsung 750L refrigerator at Dh2,299 (was Dh3,149) and a TCL 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED TV at Dh4,699 (was Dh5,699).

Beauty, sports and family

Perfume and beauty retailers including V Perfumes, Perfume Gallery, Coral Perfumes and Odora are offering up to 90 per cent off. Watsons, Boots, The Body Shop and Ulta Beauty have 25 to 75 per cent off, and Charlotte Tilbury has 25 per cent off all items. Sephora and FACES are offering 25 to 70 per cent off on 30 November only.

In sports, Gymshark, Orlando Sports and Runners are offering up to 50 per cent off. Underground Sport is offering Dh150 off when shoppers spend Dh800 and Dh200 off when they spend Dh1,000.

For families, Okaïdi has 40 per cent off all items, Carter's has 50 per cent off plus an extra 10 per cent, and LEGO has 30 per cent off selected items.

Gold, jewellery and eyewear

Zen Diamond is offering 50 per cent off all items, and Al Masroor Jewellery has 50 to 75 per cent off. Swarovski has 30 to 40 per cent off, and Pandora and Damas have 25 to 30 per cent off selected items. Emirates Optical is offering 40 to 90 per cent off, while Al Jaber Optical is offering a second pair free.

Offers, dates and availability vary by outlet, and terms and conditions apply.