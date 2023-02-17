Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor

The net earnings of national listed companies increased by 60 per cent or Dh72 billion from January 2022 to December 2022.
A Saudi sovereign wealth fund now holds 8.26% of the stock in the video game maker Nintendo, making it the largest outside investor in the Japanese gaming company, a company filing said Friday.
The investment comes as part of efforts by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy away from oil, including billions already spent on video game firms. The fund has been a major component in the plans of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, himself said to be an avid gamer.
Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Saudi investment.
A filing to Japanese regulators on Friday revealed the Public Investment Fund's holding in Kyoto-based Nintendo. Saudi Arabia has been steadily building its stake over recent months in the company, best known for its Super Mario Brothers franchise and its Nintendo Switch gaming console.
The Saudi fund remains behind Nintendo's own holdings in the gaming company. Nintendo is valued at $52 billion.
Nintendo stock closed slight down om Friday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange at $40.50 a share.
The Public Investment Fund did not immediately acknowledge increasing its holdings in Nintendo. It runs the Savvy Games Group, which aims to establish 250 gaming companies in Saudi Arabia and create 39,000 jobs. Savvy Games plans to invest some $38 billion into the gaming industry over the coming years.
Already, the Saudi wealth fund holds stock worth $2.9 billion in Activision Blizzard, $1.7 billion in Electronic Arts, $1.2 billion stake in Take-Two Interactive, according to data from the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The net earnings of national listed companies increased by 60 per cent or Dh72 billion from January 2022 to December 2022.
Yellen said the US would soon nominate a replacement for Malpass
The kingdom aims to double the size and population of its capital city with total investments of $800 billion under its Vision 2030 plan
Further exemplifying Falcon Island's attribute of reimagining exclusive island living, the company releases standalone 4-5-bedroom sea view and 3-4-bedroom canal view villas within the range of Dh6.5M to Dh10 million and Dh3M to Dh4M, respectively
Akasa will add three planes to its fleet within the next three months to reach 20, CEO says
Lower imports by the world's second-biggest bullion consumer could weigh on benchmark gold prices
New flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Lisbon set to launch on July 2, airline set to return to popular summer hotspots
Tata Group-owned airline aims to capitalise on India's growing base of fliers and large diaspora