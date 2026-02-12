Saudi, UAE lead IPO activity in GCC in 2025, but total value nearly halves
Companies listing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are operating in a far more competitive and transparent environment, says Martynas Vaikasas, principal, Arthur D. Little
- PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 10:58 AM
- By:
- Waheed Abbas
Saudi Arabia and the led the IPO activity in the Gulf region last year, but the total value of the funds raised through initial public offerings nearly halved.
According to a new Viewpoint by Arthur D. Little, the companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region raised $6.6 billion (Dh24 billion) in 2025, the lowest level since the pandemic.