Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in US shopping spree

Kingdom Holding in February invested in global depository receipts of Gazprom and Roseneft worth SR1.37 billion ($365 million) and SR196 million ($52 million), respectively
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet, Zoom Video and Microsoft as part of a wider pick of US stocks, bringing the market value of the sovereign wealth fund’s investment portfolio to about $40.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.
The PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.
It also acquired shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock , buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares, respectively.
The fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks, and added other stocks including Adobe Systems, Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce, Home Depot , Costco, Freeport-McMoRan, Datadog and NextEra Energy.
The PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.
The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil. -- Reuters
Gross written contributions down marginally by 4.4 per cent from Dh420 million in first half of 2021 to Dh401.4 million in January-June 2022 with aggressive deleveraging and de-risking measures implemented
Robust business performance with gross written contribution of Dh574 million; Strong performance by subsidiaries in Egypt and Algeria, which achieved profitability growth of 64% YOY basis
More than 90 cross-functional teams participated in the challenge and DIFC FinTech Hive helped select the top 10 teams, matching them with fintech partners who worked over a six-week period to develop prototypes and present their pitch to a panel of experts from CBD’s leadership team
Providing institutional clients with global custody services, the expansion connects customers to a custodian network in 96 markets around the world and provides a leading digital platform for securi-ties services activities
Emirates’ A380 return comes as airline celebrates 20 years of serving Perth, carrying close to 6 million passengers since 2002
Saudi group said it invested SR1.37 billion in Gazprom and SR196 million in Rosneft on February 22, and SR410 million in Lukoil from February 22 to March 22
Chinese auto brand will introduce all new models to the UAE’s automotive market