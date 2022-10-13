Saudi pavilion at Gitex brings more than 30 companies

— Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 5:26 PM

The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) is taking part in the Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre and featuring more than 33 national companies.

The Saudi pavilion seeks to boost the Saudi best-in-class technology products and services at one of the world’s largest tech show.

Saudi Exports' participation in the prestigious event demonstrates its commitment to scaling up the brand image of Saudi Exports and highlighting lucrative cross-border business opportunities. This will further cement Saudi Exports’ position in the regional and global markets, thereby connecting exporters with potential buyers, and promoting national products and services in one of the major vital trading platforms that gather investors and attract ICT enthusiasts.

This participation will also unlock growth potential and contribute to increasing the share of national products and services in global markets with the aim of raising the private sector contribution to GDP to 65 per cent and the share of non-oil exports to 50 per cent of non-oil GDP by 2030.

During 2021, Saudi services exports posted a growth of 15 per cent compared to 2020, with a value of SR38.6 billion. It is worth noting that both the telecommunications and transportation sectors have yielded the most impressive growth.

Gitex is the world’s most prominent technology exhibition that showcases IT products and solutions. Bringing together more than 170 countries and 100,000 visitors, the exhibition features the world’s technology trends in AI, cloud computing, consumer technology, and data centers, in addition to e-marketing and many other tech-powered revolutions.

