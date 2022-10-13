Saudi pavilion at Gitex brings more than 30 companies

The Doha-based carrier is in the midst of a recruitment drive which will lift its total workforce to more than 55,000 from around 45,000 currently, according to the airline spokesperson
The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) is taking part in the Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre and featuring more than 33 national companies.
The Saudi pavilion seeks to boost the Saudi best-in-class technology products and services at one of the world’s largest tech show.
Saudi Exports' participation in the prestigious event demonstrates its commitment to scaling up the brand image of Saudi Exports and highlighting lucrative cross-border business opportunities. This will further cement Saudi Exports’ position in the regional and global markets, thereby connecting exporters with potential buyers, and promoting national products and services in one of the major vital trading platforms that gather investors and attract ICT enthusiasts.
This participation will also unlock growth potential and contribute to increasing the share of national products and services in global markets with the aim of raising the private sector contribution to GDP to 65 per cent and the share of non-oil exports to 50 per cent of non-oil GDP by 2030.
During 2021, Saudi services exports posted a growth of 15 per cent compared to 2020, with a value of SR38.6 billion. It is worth noting that both the telecommunications and transportation sectors have yielded the most impressive growth.
Gitex is the world’s most prominent technology exhibition that showcases IT products and solutions. Bringing together more than 170 countries and 100,000 visitors, the exhibition features the world’s technology trends in AI, cloud computing, consumer technology, and data centers, in addition to e-marketing and many other tech-powered revolutions.
Saudi Arabia rejects framing Opec+ decision as political; Says it told US a delay would be economically negative; Decision was based on market balance, curbing volatility
Al Zeyoudi also called for joint efforts in promoting WTO’s role as a forum for trade negotiations and effective platform for solving disputes
After the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the most targeted nations for mergers & acquisitions in the region
Despite a buoyant year, the Dubai housing market, now only back to its 2019 price level, and still 25 per cent below its 2014 peak, is in fair-valued territory, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index,
The deal aims to enhance the cooperation between the two parties to spread awareness and introduce the initiatives and programmes offered by NAFIS
Next-generation arbitration and mediation support launch operations in the UAE with flagship facilities in Abu Dhabi
Under the agreement, Adnic will provide pre-underwritten insurance products for health and office insurance with exclusive pricing