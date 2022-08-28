Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 to emphasise digitalisation and modern solutions

The event aims to enable the shipping and logistics industry’s digital revolution in the Kingdom and the GCC.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022

The 2022 edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress (SMC) aims to bring together some of the leading tech companies in the region’s maritime sector to showcase their latest products and services.

Increased digitalisation, as well as greater reliance on autonomous applications and big data, are on top of SMC’s agenda for this edition. The conference brings in thought leaders who will play a vital role in educating the industry about new and improved technologies that can help in the accelerated growth of the sector.

Chris Greenwood, Regional Director of Business Development, Middle East & Africa, ABS said: “Data and technology are essential components to maximise the industry’s operational efficiency and catalyse its drive towards decarbonisation. Several solutions such as battery-operated vessels, advanced sensors on board ships, intelligent systems powered by AI and machine learning, Predictive Analytics, etc.; can help reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and chart-out efficient routes; thus, minimising disruptions and maximising efficiency. During the pandemic, when classification societies were limited in their ability to carry out inspections on board vessels and rigs, remote tools such as digital twins and remotely operated underwater vehicles and robots assisted us to carry out their inspections and certifications. So, these solutions are truly valuable to the sector and we must discuss their development and usage in the future for the industry’s operations.”

During the event, several leading organisations in the maritime sector will discuss the importance of digitalisation in the industry and will emphasise how modern technologies could impact the operational efficiency of the sector.

Abdul Fahl, Director, TTMS Gulf said: “Embracing modern solutions is essential to making our services more accessible and efficient. At TT Club, we have invested a lot of effort into developing our TM Connect platform, which helped us improve the capabilities of our existing ClaimsTrac tool. Additionally, our new and improved website allows our clients increased access to our loss prevention advisory services. Such digital advances enable us to work in more innovative ways, adding value to our services through the application of robotics, AI, big data, etc. Sharing our experiences on what we have been able to achieve with the help of digitalisation will encourage more companies to embrace digital solutions and will raise the standards of the industry as a whole.”

To be an effective player within the transportation industry, Maritime is building on the significant changes made across the energy sector. That is why at the Saudi Maritime Congress, both policy makers and industry leaders will come together to discuss the opportunities within the value chain including the latest technologies that would drive Maritime further.

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said: “In addition to being an ideal platform to network with high-level professionals, and bring the region’s maritime industry under one roof, SMC has always been at the forefront of supporting the digital shift of the sector. In line with our aim of enabling the Kingdom’s drive towards achieving its ambitions for Saudi Vision 2030, our much-anticipated event aims to catalyse the nation’s transformation into a regional technology hub. Through various digitalisation-focused segments, we aim to cement the position of the Kingdom as a regional and global trade hub by enhancing port standards with the help of technology.”

This 3rd edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress, the Kingdom’s leading maritime & logistics event, returns to Dammam on September 28-29, 2022. The conference is organised during a time when the industry is undergoing several changes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in response to the decarbonisation targets set by the IMO; the much-awaited event is gearing up to catalyse the digital shift of the sector.

The IMO has set targets for the shipping industry to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, and by 70 per cent by 2050. It is clear that this reduction would demand a lot more than a shift to alternate fuels, and would rely heavily on the utilisation of data and digital solutions. — business@khaleejtimes.com