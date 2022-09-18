Saudi inflation still within a reasonable rate: Central bank

The proposed site for Projekt Delfin is an expansive lagoon in the South Male Atoll, 40 minutes boat ride from Male international airport.
Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor Fahad Al Mubarak said in a conference on Sunday that inflation in the kingdom is still within a reasonable rate.
Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose three per cent in August from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, accelerating from a 2.7 per cent increase in July. — Reuters
The proposed site for Projekt Delfin is an expansive lagoon in the South Male Atoll, 40 minutes boat ride from Male international airport.
Import of goods from outside UAE into a free zone are not subjected to custom duty.
The voice artificial intelligence agents have the ability to change the tone of their voice, add accents, pause and listen, while being contextually relevant.
The first edition of the expo saw the participation of around 100 brands and over 20,000 people.
The metaverse has captured the interest of social media platforms, online game developers, and other tech pioneers as the next major tech revolution.
Coinweb and its group company Onramp, already have 7 digital asset consents and licenses.
Moody's expects the UAE’s real GDP to grow by 6-7 per cent in 2022.