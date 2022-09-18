Saudi inflation still within a reasonable rate: Central bank

By Reuters Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 6:53 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 6:54 PM

Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor Fahad Al Mubarak said in a conference on Sunday that inflation in the kingdom is still within a reasonable rate.

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose three per cent in August from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, accelerating from a 2.7 per cent increase in July. — Reuters