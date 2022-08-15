Saudi inflation rises to 2.7% in July on higher food prices

Emirates’ A380 return comes as airline celebrates 20 years of serving Perth, carrying close to 6 million passengers since 2002
Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.7 per cent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from a 2.3 per cent pace in June.
The food and beverages segment rose 3.9 per cent, mainly due to higher food prices and meat prices in particular, which rose as much as 5.1 per cent, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.
“Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in July 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8 per cent),” it said.
The Saudi CPI rose 0.5 per cent in July from June, the month-on-month data showed.
Saudi inflation is now at or close to a peak and will gradually fall back over the rest of this year and next, said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.
“Looking ahead, we think that headline inflation is now probably at or very close to a peak. Food inflation should continue to drop back and the government’s cap on local fuel prices will help to contain energy inflation,” Tuvey said in a report to clients. — Reuters
Emirates’ A380 return comes as airline celebrates 20 years of serving Perth, carrying close to 6 million passengers since 2002
Saudi group said it invested SR1.37 billion in Gazprom and SR196 million in Rosneft on February 22, and SR410 million in Lukoil from February 22 to March 22
Chinese auto brand will introduce all new models to the UAE’s automotive market
Acting governor SBP Dr Murtaza Syed inaugurates pension plan for non-resident Pakistanis and said the soft launch of the product will start from August 15
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1 per cent, hit by a 1.2 per cent fall in Riyad Bank and a 0.7 per cent slip in Saudi British Bank
Experts say rental rates to remain elevated in the second half of the year, however, rental growth is expected to slow eventually
Currently, India is the world’s third largest in PPP terms, with a share of seven per cent of global GDP after China (18 per cent ) and the US (16 per cent), says deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India
In the UAE corporate tax regime, it has been mentioned that all related parties’ transactions and transactions with the connected persons will need to comply with transfer pricing rules and the arm’s length principle as set out in the OECD transfer pricing guidelines