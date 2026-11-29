Several airlines operating between the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia have extended cancellations of flights to Riyadh and other Saudi cities, with disruption now stretching into January 2027.

The Houthi attacks continued in November, disurpring flight operations of some airlines.

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Flydubai has cancelled all flights to Riyadh up to and including December 10, while Abha services remain suspended up to and including December 31. Etihad Airways has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and both Riyadh and Dammam through Thursday, December 31. Indian carriers Air India Express and Akasa Air have also extended their suspensions.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, a flydubai spokesperson said the airline would “continue to monitor the situation closely” and update customers through its official channels. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date.

Etihad said that all other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia continue to operate as scheduled. It described the situation as "dynamic", with further changes possible, and urged guests to check their flight status at etihad.com.

Indian carriers

Air India Express has begun a phased resumption of Jeddah services, starting with three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru from December 2. Its flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until December 31.

Passengers with bookings issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31 on affected Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah sectors may avail a one-time complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability. They can rebook on scheduled flights between India and any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, with revised travel to be completed by January 14, 2027. Those who choose not to travel may opt for a full refund.

Akasa Air has taken a longer view.

It has extended its suspension of Jeddah flights until and including January 10, 2027, and Riyadh flights until and including January 31, 2027.

The airline cited a review of the security situation in the Kingdom, including ongoing threat assessments. Affected passengers can choose a full refund, credited to the original payment source within seven days, or reschedule at no extra cost. Those who booked through travel partners should contact them directly.