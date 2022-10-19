Saudi crown prince launches National Industrial Strategy

Cross-border e-commerce enabler platform MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a business unit within the company’s courier business segment
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial exports value to 557 billion riyals by 2030 ($148.34 billion), the country’s state news agency, SPA, reported.
The strategy is a plan to promote industry and attract investment in the kingdom’s economy, leading to economic diversification and growth of non-oil exports and GDP.
The strategy will also increase the total additional investments in the sector to 1.3 trillion riyals ($346.21 billion), the agency added.
“Through the National Industrial strategy and in partnership with the private sector, the kingdom will become a leading industrial powerhouse that contributes to securing global supply chains and exports high tech products to the world,” the agency quoted Prince Mohammed as saying.
The strategy also aims to increase factories in the kingdom from 10,640 at present to 36,000 by 2035, SPA said. — Reuters
The acquisition of a 100 per cent interest in Skyborn Renewables provides GIP and co-investors, including Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor managing a global portfolio of assets valued at $284 billion
The agreement provides a framework for further co-operation between the two authorities on regulation, policy and trends in financial services and markets
India-UAE Trade Bridge event highlighted robust bilateral trade ties between the two nations and efforts to boost trade and investment opportunities
After a strong Q3, Dubai real estate is all set to grow further and post record high numbers in the fourth quarter to finish the year on high note
Both currencies would remain under pressure in the short term due to the global economic slowdown, inflationary pressure and higher energy costs
MA Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas and Micky Jagtiani retain their place in the prestigious Forbes list of 100 richest that was topped by Gautam Adani
The pound sank further as the country, led by a caretaker government, heads into presidential elections next month with a divided parliament that has repeatedly failed to reach a consensus on a new leader