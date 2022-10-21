Saudi, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China’s National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday said they would strengthen their ties in the energy sector, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The officials spoke in a teleconference call and stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, SPA said.
The Saudi minister reaffirmed earlier on Friday from New Delhi that Opec+ is doing the right job to ensure stable and sustainable oil markets.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have been at odds since a decision by Opec+ group of oil producers, of which Saudi is the de facto leader, to cut output even after the Biden administration sought to stay Opec’s hand for a month with an eye on US mid-term elections.
China, the world’s largest crude importer, has stuck to strict Covid curbs this year, which weighed heavily on business and economic activity, lowering demand for fuel.
But reports that Beijing is considering cutting the quarantine period for visitors to seven days have bolstered prices on Thursday despite no official confirmation of the measure.
Prince Abdulaziz and his Chinese counterpart agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said, adding that the Kingdom continues to be China’s most reliable partner and supplier of crude oil.
He had earlier this week spoken with the trade minister of Japan, another key client, and discussed strengthening cooperation on energy.
Prince Abdulaziz said Opec+ is doing the right job to ensure stable and sustainable oil markets. He was responding to questions on a recent decision by Opec+ to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day. — Reuters
Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
Public sector net borrowing stood at £20 billion, the second-largest September level on record, as decades-high inflation sees interest on debt repayments balloon
European stocks fell while Wall Street went from red to green after the open as investors weighed fresh company earnings and rising bond yields
The California-based company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 per cent of all the country’s smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint
Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email
The gain was supported by a rise in institutional and individual investors on the exchange, a trading uptick on ADX’s fast-growing ETF market, new listings and the introduction of an index created in partnership with FTSE Russell
The event raises efficiency and infrastructure security level of the financial sector; Sharing of knowledge and experiences contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the financial sector to face cyber threats