Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure boom, expanding BIM adoption and growing focus on cost efficiency are reshaping the country’s CAD software market, creating opportunities for vendors that can support increasingly complex engineering and construction projects.

“The Saudi IT distribution market is evolving rapidly, with customers increasingly looking for integrated, specialized and cost-effective technology solutions,” said Fadi Karzon, General Manager of Logicom Saudi Arabia. He added that Vision 2030 initiatives and major infrastructure developments are creating opportunities beyond traditional IT categories, with demand rising across engineering, architecture and construction sectors.

Those trends are fuelling strong demand for design software as organisations digitise project delivery. According to Naim AlHammami, Country Manager of ZWSOFT Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s rapid development pipeline is accelerating the search for tools that can help companies reduce costs while improving productivity.

“Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects and Vision 2030 infrastructure push have created unprecedented demand for design software,” AlHammami said. At the same time, these projects have “put intense pressure on project margins and delivery timelines”, encouraging firms to evaluate alternatives to traditional CAD platforms.

One of the biggest opportunities lies in helping organisations transition from conventional drafting processes to more advanced digital design environments.

“We see our biggest opportunity in helping contractors, engineering consultancies, and local Saudi entities bridge traditional 2D drafting with modern BIM workflows,” AlHammami said, adding that such capabilities support the Kingdom’s digital transformation and localisation goals.

The market opportunity is sizeable. AlHammami said Saudi Arabia’s CAD sector is currently served by roughly 10 to 15 active vendors, with ZWSOFT targeting a 25% market share within the next two years. The company is prioritising the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector alongside manufacturing, two industries benefiting from large-scale investment programmes across the Kingdom.

Cost competitiveness remains a key purchasing factor as organisations balance technology investments with project profitability. AlHammami said ZWCAD can deliver “up to 75% in total cost savings” while offering both perpetual and subscription licensing options. He also highlighted “AI-driven productivity tools”, “seamless 2D, 3D, and BIM interoperability”, a lightweight hardware footprint and flexible licensing as differentiators for customers evaluating software alternatives.

Karzon said growing demand is particularly evident among engineering consultancies, architects, contractors, design firms and educational institutions. “We believe partners who combine technical expertise with competitive software solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on this growth,” he said.

To support adoption, ZWSOFT has established a local support structure in Saudi Arabia that combines dedicated account managers and technical engineers with partner resources. The company is also investing in localised content, technical workshops, partner enablement programmes and industry events aimed at accelerating customer onboarding and enterprise deployment.

AlHammami said the company’s partnership with Logicom provides access to more than 600 channel partners and systems integrators across the Kingdom, helping expand market reach as demand for digital design technologies continues to grow.