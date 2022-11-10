Saudi Arabia’s PIF to sell 10% stake in Tadawul Group

The company is seeking to raise total capital of Dh750 million
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is selling a 10 per cent stake in Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the kingdom’s stock exchange, via an accelerated bookbuild offering, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
PIF, a sovereign wealth fund with over $600 billion in assets, has hired HSBC and Morgan Stanley to help sell 12 million shares in Tadawul, 10 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.
“The offering is in line with PIF’s strategy to recycle its capital and invest in emerging and promising sectors in the local economy,” PIF said in the statement.
The offer price will be determined on Friday and the sale will be executed through off-market negotiated deals before the market opens, it said. — Reuters
The company is seeking to raise total capital of Dh750 million
One-time special dividend of Dh 2.03 billion to be paid to shareholders in December
New rules to support organisation and development of national industrial sector
One year since ADX launched single stock futures, its derivatives market is region’s most liquid
UAE telco to accelerate its climate action efforts and support the UAE's net zero strategy
Seven Chinese leasing firms place orders for C919, ARJ21; C919 narrowbody is a rival to Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX; COMAC lifts China 20-year demand forecast by 200 planes
The offering attracts $34 billion in orders from investors; Company set to become the world's largest listed district cooling services provider
Agreement offers Gulf Air customers with global connections across Europe, Africa, South America and the Far East with one convenient stop in Dubai